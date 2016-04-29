Story highlights Agassi beat Bruguera for gold medal The rematch part of the Atlanta Open Andy Murray is the defending Olympic men's champion

CNN —

It’s been 10 years since Andre Agassi emotionally bid farewell to tennis, leaving behind a career that produced eight major titles, the world No. 1 ranking and an Olympic gold medal.

Now, 20 years on from his Olympic triumph, Agassi – inducted into tennis’ Hall of Fame in 2011 – is returning to Atlanta for a rematch of his 1996 gold medal showdown with Sergi Bruguera.

The tussle takes place July 31, kicking off the Atlanta Open.

07:45 - Source: CNN Agassi and Graf's Olympic moments

“To have another chance to play Sergi and relive a special Olympic moment this summer is something I’m looking forward to experiencing,” Agassi said in a news release.

Speaking to CNN in 2012, Agassi felt his victory over the Spaniard went beyond that of his other accomplishments in tennis. He had lost early at both the French Open and Wimbledon weeks earlier, not surpassing the second round.

“It puts your life and your hard work and your profession, it puts everything into perspective when you get stuck in the context of all these amazing athletes who dedicate their lives for this one moment,” he said.

“I remember being on that podium and I remember that feeling of seeing it so many times over the years, what somebody might be feeling when that gold medal is put around their neck and tears came to my eyes.

“My father was in the crowd, who was an Olympic boxer, so I was kind of enjoying it on a lot of levels.”

03:57 - Source: CNN Elite coaching with Graf, Agassi

Bruguera won back-to-back French Open titles in 1993 and 1994. He did well to make the Olympic final given it wasn’t on his preferred clay. Agassi cruised 6-2 6-3 6-1.

“It will be special to have another chance to play Andre in Atlanta,” Bruguera, who now co-coaches Frenchman Richard Gasquet, said in the news release. “I’m looking forward to having a shot at a rematch and re-visiting the city of Atlanta.”

Andy Murray is the defending men’s champion but Novak Djokovic is the current gold-medal favorite in Rio. Djokovic is the lone member of the Big Four not to win a gold medal.

Will Djokovic win gold in Rio? Have your say on CNN Sport’s Facebook page