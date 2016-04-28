Breaking News

John McEnroe Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 8:30 PM ET, Sun February 11, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

John McEnroe is known as much for his on-court outbursts as his classic rivalries with Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors. Here the American tennis legend answers quickfire questions from CNN&#39;s Open Court. Himself in three words? &quot;Interested person overall.&quot;
Photos: John McEnroe in his own words
John McEnroe in his own wordsJohn McEnroe is known as much for his on-court outbursts as his classic rivalries with Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors. Here the American tennis legend answers quickfire questions from CNN's Open Court. Himself in three words? "Interested person overall."
Hide Caption
1 of 10
&quot;Wimbledon final in 1981 when I finally beat Bjorg.&quot; McEnroe defeated the Swede 4-6 7-6 7-6 6-4 to win at the home of tennis for the first of three times, his personal career highlight.
Photos: John McEnroe in his own words
Happiest moment on court?"Wimbledon final in 1981 when I finally beat Bjorg." McEnroe defeated the Swede 4-6 7-6 7-6 6-4 to win at the home of tennis for the first of three times, his personal career highlight.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&quot;I hear that about 10 times a day.&quot; McEnroe was notorious for arguing with umpires -- here haranguing an official during a semifinal win over Connors at Wimbledon. His famous catchphrase: &quot;You cannot be serious!&quot;
Photos: John McEnroe in his own words
'You cannot be serious!'"I hear that about 10 times a day." McEnroe was notorious for arguing with umpires -- here haranguing an official during a semifinal win over Connors at Wimbledon. His famous catchphrase: "You cannot be serious!"
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&quot;American Pie.&quot; McEnroe is a keen musician, and is seen here performing with legendary guitarist Bo Diddley during the U.S. Open in 2005. As well as Don McLean&#39;s 1970s classic, he&#39;s also a big fan of the Black Keys and Foo Fighters.
Photos: John McEnroe in his own words
Favorite karaoke song?"American Pie." McEnroe is a keen musician, and is seen here performing with legendary guitarist Bo Diddley during the U.S. Open in 2005. As well as Don McLean's 1970s classic, he's also a big fan of the Black Keys and Foo Fighters.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
&quot;French Open 1984, just the last few games.&quot; McEnroe&#39;s biggest tournament regret is blowing a two-set lead against Ivan Lendl and losing 3-6 2-6 6-4 7-5 7-5 in his only final at Roland Garros.
Photos: John McEnroe in his own words
What match would you play again?"French Open 1984, just the last few games." McEnroe's biggest tournament regret is blowing a two-set lead against Ivan Lendl and losing 3-6 2-6 6-4 7-5 7-5 in his only final at Roland Garros.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&quot;Derek Jeter (right) and Tom Brady,&quot; McEnroe says of his most admired current sports stars. &quot;I think they&#39;re incredible team players. I&#39;m an individual but for me to see how they make everyone around them better ... you don&#39;t hear anything about them off the field, it&#39;s impressive.&quot;
Photos: John McEnroe in his own words
Athlete you admire the most?"Derek Jeter (right) and Tom Brady," McEnroe says of his most admired current sports stars. "I think they're incredible team players. I'm an individual but for me to see how they make everyone around them better ... you don't hear anything about them off the field, it's impressive."
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&quot;My toughest opponent was a guy by the name of Pete Sampras.&quot; McEnroe&#39;s career briefly overlapped with that of the 14-time grand slam champion, but he lost all three of their matches. McEnroe was later his Davis Cup captain and they have renewed their rivalry on the legends circuit.
Photos: John McEnroe in his own words
Toughest opponent?"My toughest opponent was a guy by the name of Pete Sampras." McEnroe's career briefly overlapped with that of the 14-time grand slam champion, but he lost all three of their matches. McEnroe was later his Davis Cup captain and they have renewed their rivalry on the legends circuit.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
&quot;Sean Penn. He played high school tennis and we seem to be cut from the same cloth.&quot; The actor, far left, is pictured with McEnroe, the tennis star&#39;s wife Patty Smyth (2nd left) and Donna Karan at a Haiti relief fundraiser in 2011.
Photos: John McEnroe in his own words
Who'd play John McEnroe in a film?"Sean Penn. He played high school tennis and we seem to be cut from the same cloth." The actor, far left, is pictured with McEnroe, the tennis star's wife Patty Smyth (2nd left) and Donna Karan at a Haiti relief fundraiser in 2011.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&quot;My hero was Rod Laver.&quot; The Australian twice completed the grand slam of winning Wimbledon and the French, Australian and U.S. Opens in the same year -- the only player, male or female, to do so.
Photos: John McEnroe in his own words
Who was your biggest inspiration?"My hero was Rod Laver." The Australian twice completed the grand slam of winning Wimbledon and the French, Australian and U.S. Opens in the same year -- the only player, male or female, to do so.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&quot;Its energy -- New York is an inspiring metropolis that continues to amaze me ... it&#39;s the greatest city in the world.&quot;
Photos: John McEnroe in his own words
What does being a New Yorker mean to you? "Its energy -- New York is an inspiring metropolis that continues to amaze me ... it's the greatest city in the world."
Hide Caption
10 of 10
mcenroe angrymcenroe borg wimbledon 81mcenroe umpiremcenroe bo diddleymcenroe 1984 french openmcenroe brady jetermcenroe samprasmcenroe pennmcenroe lavermcenroe new york hat

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of tennis ace and television analyst John McEnroe.

Personal:
Birth date: February 16, 1959
Birth place: Wiesbaden, West Germany; grew up in Douglaston, New York
Birth name: John Patrick McEnroe Jr.
    Father: John Patrick McEnroe Sr., an attorney
    Read More
    Mother: Katherine (Tresham) McEnroe, a nurse
    Marriage: Patty Smyth, (April 1997-present); Tatum O'Neal, (August 1, 1986-1994, divorced)
    Children: with Patty Smyth: Anna, Ava and Ruby (Smyth's daughter from a previous marriage); with Tatum O'Neal: Kevin, Sean and Emily
    Education: Attended Stanford University, 1977-1978
    Other Facts:
    Plays left-handed.
    Nicknamed "Superbrat" by the English tabloids, McEnroe was as famous for his on-court temper tantrums as he was for his seven Grand Slam titles.
    Was ranked #1 in the world for four straight years, 1981-1984.
    Won 17 major titles: seven in singles, nine in doubles, and one in mixed doubles.
    Won the US Open in men's singles four times: 1979-1981, 1984.
    Won the US Open men's doubles title four times: 1979, 1981, 1983, with Peter Fleming; 1989, with Mark Woodforde.
    Won Wimbledon in men's singles three times: 1981, 1983-1984.
    Won Wimbledon in men's doubles five times: 1979, 1981, 1983, 1984, with Peter Fleming; 1992, with M.D. Stich.
    French Open mixed doubles champion in 1977, with Mary Carillo.
    Helped lead the US Davis Cup team to five world titles: 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1992.
    Regularly a member of broadcast teams for all four Grand Slam tournaments, for networks NBC, ESPN, CBS, BBC and Fox Sports.
    Participates in the legends tour circuit, including the ATP Champions Tour and the PowerShares Series.
    Timeline:
    1977 -     Reaches the Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals as an 18-year-old amateur.
    1978 - After winning the NCAA Intercollegiate US Men's Singles title and helping Stanford win the national championship, McEnroe turns pro.
    1978-1984; 1987-1989, 1991, 1992 - Member of the US Davis Cup team.
    July 5, 1980 - Loses to Bjorn Borg of Sweden in the men's singles final at Wimbledon, which begins a major rivalry between the two players.
    1981 - During the first round at Wimbledon, McEnroe lambastes an official over a call and is penalized. "You CANNOT be serious!" becomes McEnroe's catchphrase.
    1984 - Receives a three-week suspension after calling a chair umpire at the Stockholm Open a jerk and smashing a tray of drinks with his racket.
    1984 - At the French Open, McEnroe blows a two-set lead against Ivan Lendl and loses 3-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5, in his only singles final at Roland Garros.
    1990 - McEnroe is disqualified from the Australian Open for misconduct.
    May 1992 - Begins his television analyst career, joining the NBC team covering the French Open, after his elimination from the tournament.
    December 1992 - Announces the end of his tournament career, but stops short of saying he is officially retiring from tennis.
    January 1994 - The John McEnroe Gallery opens to the public in New York.
    1999 - McEnroe is inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
    September 1999-November 2000 - Captain of the US Davis Cup team.
    2002 - His autobiography, "You Cannot Be Serious," written with James Kaplan, is released.
    2004 - His talk show, "McEnroe" runs for six months on CNBC before its cancellation.
    February 2006 - Wins his first doubles title since 1994 when he reaches the SAP Open final with Sweden's Jonas Bjorkman.
    2010 - Opens the John McEnroe Tennis Academy in New York.
    May 27, 2016 - Announces he is joining the coaching team of Canadian player Milos Raonic for the upcoming grass-court season.