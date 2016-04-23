Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal one match from equaling clay-court record

It's been a turbulent 2015 season for Rafael Nadal, the 14-time grand slam winner.
It began poorly, with the Spaniard losing to Tomas Berdych at the Australian Open. Berdych is a top-10 player but Nadal had beaten the Czech 17 straight times.
Nadal suffered an upset loss to Canada's Milos Raonic at Indian Wells in March but worse was to come in May. On his favored surface, he was crushed at home by Andy Murray, pictured.
The French Open, where Nadal has won a record nine titles, didn't change the momentum. He lost -- and in straight sets -- to Novak Djokovic.
The lone other player to have beaten Nadal at Roland Garros is Robin Soderling in 2009.
The tour switched to grass and Nadal began well, claiming a title in Stuttgart.
But on the bigger stage of Wimbledon, Nadal was upset again, this time by a player ranked 102nd, Germany's Dustin Brown.
It was seven years ago that Nadal won his first Wimbledon, defeating Roger Federer in what many believe is the greatest tennis match of all time.
There are calls for Nadal to axe his influential coach and uncle, Toni, or bring in a further coach alongside.
Nadal hasn't made any coaching changes yet and with Toni looking on, he won a tournament in Hamburg a week ago. He didn't, however, have to face anyone inside the top 25.
Nadal begins his U.S. Open Series hard-court campaign this week in Montreal, with the New York grand slam three weeks away. If he doesn't triumph in New York, his streak of capturing at least one major every year since 2005 comes to an end.