Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori to meet in final

Rafael Nadal eyes up a shot as he faces off against Philip Kohlschreiber in the semifinal of the Barcelona Open. JOSEP LAGO/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The Spaniard would take the match 6-3 6-3 in one hour and 32 minutes. David Ramos/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Kohlschreiber returns the ball during the Barcelona Open semifinal. JOSEP LAGO/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Nadal could equal Guillermo Vilas record of 49 career clay-court titles if he is successful in Sunday's final. JOSEP LAGO/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Nadal will face reigning Barcelona Open champion, Kei Nishikori, in Sunday's final. JOSEP LAGO/AFP/AFP/Getty Images