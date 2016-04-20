Advertisement

Serena Williams: Would she have ruled in the 1990s?

Updated 12:06 PM EDT, Wed April 20, 2016
Serena Williams has taken tennis fashion to new heights. In New York she wore a $500 black-and-brown one-shoulder silhouette dress with tulle skirt for her 2018 US Open debut.
Williams, playing her first home Slam since giving birth to her first child last year, entered the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a black bomber jacket with white trim.
Williams turned heads with her striking black catsuit in the first round of the 2018 French Open in Paris -- tournament organizers have since tightened dress codes for next year, meaning the catsuit will be consigned to the closet.
The 23-time grand slam champion was playing in her first major since giving birth to her first child in September. "I feel like a warrior princess in it," she told reporters. " I'm always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it's kind of my way of being a superhero."
The 36-year-old American said the skintight suit also served a practical purpose after enduring a difficult childbirth. "I had a lot of problems with my blood clots. So there is definitely a little functionality to it," she said.
Williams sticks with black and pink during the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.
Serena attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Serena enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.<br />
Serena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999.
Serena Williams poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final.
Serena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory.
In 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open.
Williams, the world's No. 1 player, serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris.
Williams celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club's traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second "Serena Slam."
Serena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar "Serena Slam," which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open.
Williams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015.
In a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
Williams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away.
A more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open.
The Florida resident has triumphed at the US Open in New York six times.
With her hair -- <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2012/08/15/sport/tennis/serena-venus-roddick-williams-tennis/index.html" target="_blank">which she once described as "super crazy"</a> -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati.
Serena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York.
Williams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013.
Serena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013.
Story highlights

Serena Williams aiming for 22nd grand slam title at 2016 French Open

Williams closing in on record of Steffi Graf

At her best, Williams "impossible" to beat, says Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario

But four-time grand slam winner bemoans lack of competition

CNN —  

Serena Williams has won 21 grand slams, is the undisputed No.1 women’s tennis player on the planet and has dominated the sport for years – so is winning one of four main tournaments easier than it used to be?

Only Steffi Graf has won more grand slams in the modern era than Williams with the German claiming 22 during her illustrious career, but one fo