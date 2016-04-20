Serena Williams: Would she have ruled in the 1990s?

Story highlights
Serena Williams aiming for 22nd grand slam title at 2016 French Open
Williams closing in on record of Steffi Graf
At her best, Williams "impossible" to beat, says Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario
But four-time grand slam winner bemoans lack of competition
CNN —
Serena Williams has won 21 grand slams, is the undisputed No.1 women’s tennis player on the planet and has dominated the sport for years – so is winning one of four main tournaments easier than it used to be?
Only Steffi Graf has won more grand slams in the modern era than Williams with the German claiming 22 during her illustrious career, but one fo