Hunting down the last elements

Element 117 was formed by firing beams of calcium particles at a layer of berkelium inside a particle accelerator, which fused their nuclei to create the new product. LLNL

The element (pictured) lasts less than a second before decaying, which is typical of the 'super-heavy' elements Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Dr. Dawn Shaughnessy's group at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory discovered element 117. Pictured, she prepares a sample for chemical analysis of the as yet unnamed element 117. Jacqueline McBride/Jacqueline McBride

The accelerator used by Shaugnessy's group is based at the Joint Institute of Nuclear Research (JINR) in Dubna, Russia. The U.S. and Russian teams have collaborated for 26 years, and created five new elements together. JINR

Most known elements were created by supernovae, the explosion of a dying star, which have been discovered throughout history. NASA/ESA

The JINR will begin using a more advanced cyclotron within a new facility later this year, although it is uncertain whether new elements will be discovered. JINR

The priority of scientists now is to find the 'island of stability,' housing variants of an element that could last long enough to study, and could give rise to new technologies. The island is predicted to be located around element 114. CNN

The first man-made elements were created through particle accelerators in the early 20th century, including several during the Manhattan Project that led to the first atomic bombs. Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images