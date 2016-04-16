Advertisement
Markets
see all
DOW S&P500 NASDAQ

Featured

Crypto 101

Crypto 101

Everything you need to know about bitcoin, blockchain, NFTs and more

Latest

Not stopping 'Stop the Steal:' Facebook Papers paint damning picture of company's role in insurrection
Trump SPAC skyrockets as much as 1,657% since deal was announced
SkyWest cancels and delays thousands of flights
Something isn't loading properly. Please check back later.

Inflatable ‘bedroom’ attached to space station

Jareen Imam
By Jareen Imam, CNN
Published 3:10 PM EDT, Sat April 16, 2016
Advertisement
The crew of the space shuttle Atlantis took this picture of the International Space Station after leaving it in July 2011. Atlantis was the last shuttle to visit the station, which was first launched in 1998 and built by a partnership of 16 nations.
Photos: Notable moments of the International Space Station
NASA
The crew of the space shuttle Atlantis took this picture of the International Space Station after leaving it in July 2011. Atlantis was the last shuttle to visit the station, which was first launched in 1998 and built by a partnership of 16 nations.
The crew of the space shuttle Endeavour initiates the station's first assembly sequence in 1998. The International Space Station includes several large modules, each launched separately and connected in space by astronauts.
Photos: Notable moments of the International Space Station
NASA / GAMMA LIASON
The crew of the space shuttle Endeavour initiates the station's first assembly sequence in 1998. The International Space Station includes several large modules, each launched separately and connected in space by astronauts.