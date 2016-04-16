Inflatable ‘bedroom’ attached to space station

Photos: Notable moments of the International Space Station
NASA
The crew of the space shuttle Atlantis took this picture of the International Space Station after leaving it in July 2011. Atlantis was the last shuttle to visit the station, which was first launched in 1998 and built by a partnership of 16 nations.
Photos: Notable moments of the International Space Station
NASA / GAMMA LIASON
The crew of the space shuttle Endeavour initiates the station's first assembly sequence in 1998. The International Space Station includes several large modules, each launched separately and connected in space by astronauts.