Cannibal galaxy spotted in new photo of Fornax Cluster

This illustration shows a massive star on the brink of explosion.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva
Meet the fastest asteroid in our solar system, which zips around the sun every 113 days. This artist's rendering shows the asteroid 2021 PH27 (top right) and Mercury (below) orbiting the sun.
CXC/U.Wisc-Madison/S. Heinz et al./Pan-STARRS/NASA
A ghostly set of X-ray rings were found around a black hole with a companion star. These rings are created by light echoes.
ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/Benisty et al.
This image, taken with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array in Chile, shows the PDS 70 system 400 light-years away. This planetary system is still forming and still in the process of being formed. One of the planets in the system has a moon-forming disk around it.
NASA/STSCI/J. Depasquale; Las Cumbres Observatory
This image shows supernova 2018zd (pictured as the large white dot on the right), a new type of supernova called an electron capture. To the left is the galaxy NGC 2146.
From Northwestern University/UT Austin
This image from the STARFORGE simulation shows the "Anvil of Creation," a giant gas cloud with individual stars forming inside of it.