Roger Federer: Swiss star feeling confident after comeback

The Swiss impressed during his 75-minute clash and would have wrapped up proceedings a little earlier had Garcia-Lopez not fought back from 5-1 down in the second set.

Keyhole surgery, illness and two-and-a-half months on the sidelines might leave most tennis players a little rusty – but not Roger Federer.

The world No. 3 made a winning return from a knee injury at the Monte Carlo Masters Tuesday, dismissing Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3 6-4 in his first match since succumbing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals in January.

After being forced to undergo surgery on his left knee, having suffered a torn meniscus the day after his defeat to Djokovic, Federer’s scheduled comeback for last month’s Miami Open was shelved due to a stomach bug.

But now back on the tennis court once again, the 34-year-old is confident that his injury problems are behind him.

“The knee felt really good, like in practice. Felt like I didn’t have to worry about it. I could just go freely,” Federer told the ATPs official website.

“I think I got what I needed. So we’ll see how I feel tomorrow, tonight, the next day. Sometimes after a match, you can feel it for two days. At this point I’m pretty confident I’ll feel fine.”

Federer, a four-time finalist in Monte Carlo, is through to the third round of the tournament following his defeat of Garcia-Lopez, having been given a bye in the first round.

“I think in a way it was a perfect match. It was close in the beginning, then I was able to go on a roll,” Federer said.

“Points were cut short by virtue of me serving better and returning better, getting second serves, taking advantage of that fact. At the end, again, I had to fight for it. I went through different phases in the match.

“Also emotionally, I was excited and tense in the beginning, just because it’s a first round. It’s my first match back. So it was nice to go through all these emotions.

“It was a great win for me. I said beforehand, it was always going to be a winning result today, regardless of winning or losing essentially. I’m just very happy I’m back on the tour again.”

Federer, who is aiming for his maiden Monte Carlo Masters title, next faces Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the third round.

