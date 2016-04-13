Roger Federer makes successful comeback in Monte Carlo
Published 6:11 AM ET, Wed April 13, 2016
Share
1 of 5
Roger Federer defeated Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3 6-4 at the Monte Carlo Masters Tuesday -- his first match since being sidelined with a knee injury after the Australian Open in JanuaryMichael Steele/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Federer was forced to undergo surgery on his left knee, having suffered a torn meniscus, while illness kept him from returning at last month's Miami Open.VALERY HACHE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
"The knee felt really good, like in practice. Felt like I didn't have to worry about it. I could just go freely," Federer said after the match.Michael Steele/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
The Swiss impressed during his 75-minute clash and would have wrapped up proceedings a little earlier had Garcia-Lopez not fought back from 5-1 down in the second set.VALERY HACHE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Federer, who is aiming for his first Monte Carlo Masters title, next faces Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the third round.VALERY HACHE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images