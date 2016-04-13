Breaking News

NBA Finals: The greatest records

By Kyle Almond, CNN

Updated 10:19 AM ET, Tue March 27, 2018

The Boston Celtics celebrate after winning the NBA championship in June 2008. It was the 17th title for the Celtics -- the most in league history. Take a look back at some of the greatest records set in the NBA Finals.
The Boston Celtics celebrate after winning the NBA championship in June 2008. It was the 17th title for the Celtics -- the most in league history. Take a look back at some of the greatest records set in the NBA Finals.
Most NBA titles (player): Bill Russell, seen here with legendary coach Red Auerbach, won 11 titles in his 13 NBA seasons. The big man won all of them with Boston, starting in 1957 and ending in 1969.
Most NBA titles (player): Bill Russell, seen here with legendary coach Red Auerbach, won 11 titles in his 13 NBA seasons. The big man won all of them with Boston, starting in 1957 and ending in 1969.
Most career points in the NBA Finals: Nobody's scored more than Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West, who put up 1,679 points over nine NBA Finals. West and the Lakers usually ran into the buzz saw that was Boston in the 1960s, but they did win a title in 1972. Fun fact: The NBA logo is a silhouette of West.
Most career points in the NBA Finals: Nobody's scored more than Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West, who put up 1,679 points over nine NBA Finals. West and the Lakers usually ran into the buzz saw that was Boston in the 1960s, but they did win a title in 1972. Fun fact: The NBA logo is a silhouette of West.
Most points per game in an NBA Finals series: Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls won six NBA titles during his career. But "His Airness" might have been at his peak in 1993, when he averaged 41 points in a six-game victory over Dan Majerle and the Phoenix Suns.
Most points per game in an NBA Finals series: Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls won six NBA titles during his career. But "His Airness" might have been at his peak in 1993, when he averaged 41 points in a six-game victory over Dan Majerle and the Phoenix Suns.
Most points in an NBA Finals game: The Lakers' Elgin Baylor scored 61 points during a Finals game against Boston on April 14, 1962. The Lakers won that game but went on to lose the series in Game 7, pictured here.
Most points in an NBA Finals game: The Lakers' Elgin Baylor scored 61 points during a Finals game against Boston on April 14, 1962. The Lakers won that game but went on to lose the series in Game 7, pictured here.
Most common matchup in the NBA Finals: The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have played each other 12 times in the Finals. The Celtics won the first eight meetings, but the Lakers broke the streak in 1985 and 1987, pictured here. The teams also split a pair of Finals in the 21st century. While the Celtics have a league-best 17 titles, the Lakers are right behind them with 16. The Chicago Bulls are the next closest at six.
Most common matchup in the NBA Finals: The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have played each other 12 times in the Finals. The Celtics won the first eight meetings, but the Lakers broke the streak in 1985 and 1987, pictured here. The teams also split a pair of Finals in the 21st century. While the Celtics have a league-best 17 titles, the Lakers are right behind them with 16. The Chicago Bulls are the next closest at six.
Most Finals MVP awards: Michael Jordan was named the Most Valuable Player for all six Finals he played in. The Bulls guard holds his 1998 award here next to head coach Phil Jackson.
Most Finals MVP awards: Michael Jordan was named the Most Valuable Player for all six Finals he played in. The Bulls guard holds his 1998 award here next to head coach Phil Jackson.
Most 3-pointers made in an NBA Finals game: Boston's Ray Allen hit eight 3-pointers in Game 2 of the 2010 NBA Finals. Allen had 32 points in the winning effort, but the Lakers would eventually win the series in seven games. Allen is the league's career leader in 3-pointers made.
Most 3-pointers made in an NBA Finals game: Boston's Ray Allen hit eight 3-pointers in Game 2 of the 2010 NBA Finals. Allen had 32 points in the winning effort, but the Lakers would eventually win the series in seven games. Allen is the league's career leader in 3-pointers made.
Most assists in an NBA Finals game: The Lakers' Magic Johnson had 21 assists in Game 3 of the 1984 NBA Finals. Boston won the Finals that year, but Johnson and the Lakers got their revenge one year later.
Most assists in an NBA Finals game: The Lakers' Magic Johnson had 21 assists in Game 3 of the 1984 NBA Finals. Boston won the Finals that year, but Johnson and the Lakers got their revenge one year later.
Lowest-seeded team to win it all: The 1995 Houston Rockets -- led by future Hall of Famers Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon -- were the Western Conference's sixth seed when they went on to win the title. The Rockets also won the championship in 1994.
Lowest-seeded team to win it all: The 1995 Houston Rockets -- led by future Hall of Famers Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon -- were the Western Conference's sixth seed when they went on to win the title. The Rockets also won the championship in 1994.
Most blocks in an NBA Finals game: Dwight Howard blocks a shot by the Lakers' Pau Gasol during the 2009 NBA Finals. It was one of nine blocks the Orlando center had in Game 4.
Most blocks in an NBA Finals game: Dwight Howard blocks a shot by the Lakers' Pau Gasol during the 2009 NBA Finals. It was one of nine blocks the Orlando center had in Game 4.
Most steals in an NBA Finals game: They called him "Big Shot Bob" for his clutch shooting, but Robert Horry was a fierce defender as well. Horry had a record seven steals in Game 2 of the 1995 NBA Finals. Horry won seven titles during his career: two with the Houston Rockets, three with the Los Angeles Lakers and two with the San Antonio Spurs. Only one other player -- John Salley -- has won NBA titles with three different teams.
Most steals in an NBA Finals game: They called him "Big Shot Bob" for his clutch shooting, but Robert Horry was a fierce defender as well. Horry had a record seven steals in Game 2 of the 1995 NBA Finals. Horry won seven titles during his career: two with the Houston Rockets, three with the Los Angeles Lakers and two with the San Antonio Spurs. Only one other player -- John Salley -- has won NBA titles with three different teams.
Story highlights

  • The NBA record book is dominated by Celtics and Lakers
  • Michael Jordan has won more Finals MVPs than any other player

For more CNN NBA coverage, go to cnn.com/nba

(CNN)Since its inception, the NBA has crowned its champion through a best-of-seven series now known simply as the Finals.

The stage has been dominated by two franchises. The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have combined for 33 of the league's 69 championships since 1947, when the Lakers were based in Minneapolis.
So perhaps it's not surprising that many Finals records are held by either a Celtic or a Laker.
    NBA playoffs

    For updates, stories, video and features about the NBA playoffs go to cnn.com/nba

    Bill Russell won 11 titles in Boston, more than any other player in league history. The Lakers' Jerry West has scored more points in the Finals -- 1,679 -- than most players have scored in their whole careers.
    Ray Allen hit the most 3-pointers in a Finals game when he sank eight for Boston in 2010. The Lakers' Magic Johnson dished a Finals-record 21 assists in 1984.
    If you were a member of the NBA champion Boston Celtics during the 1983-84 season, this diamond cloverleaf ring might look familiar. Here&#39;s a look at some other NBA title rings from the past 40 years.
    If you were a member of the NBA champion Boston Celtics during the 1983-84 season, this diamond cloverleaf ring might look familiar. Here's a look at some other NBA title rings from the past 40 years.
    The Los Angeles Lakers&#39; ring in 1985 featured a diamond basketball to resemble the Larry O&#39;Brien Trophy.
    The Los Angeles Lakers' ring in 1985 featured a diamond basketball to resemble the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
    In 1987, the Lakers marked their fifth Los Angeles title with five diamonds on the front of the ring. Note the name Johnson on the side -- this was the ring for Lakers star Magic Johnson.
    In 1987, the Lakers marked their fifth Los Angeles title with five diamonds on the front of the ring. Note the name Johnson on the side -- this was the ring for Lakers star Magic Johnson.
    The ring for the 1989-90 Detroit Pistons featured a large diamond surrounded by 20 smaller diamonds. On the side of the ring are the words &quot;back to back&quot; -- signifying the team&#39;s consecutive championships.
    The ring for the 1989-90 Detroit Pistons featured a large diamond surrounded by 20 smaller diamonds. On the side of the ring are the words "back to back" -- signifying the team's consecutive championships.
    The Chicago Bulls&#39; ring in 1993 featured a jewel-encrusted red bull. Note the name Jordan -- as in Bulls iconic guard Michael Jordan -- on the side of the ring.
    The Chicago Bulls' ring in 1993 featured a jewel-encrusted red bull. Note the name Jordan -- as in Bulls iconic guard Michael Jordan -- on the side of the ring.
    The Houston Rockets&#39; ring in 1994 featured the Rockets logo, 14 diamonds and the words &quot;Clutch City&quot; on the side. It was their first of back-to-back titles.
    The Houston Rockets' ring in 1994 featured the Rockets logo, 14 diamonds and the words "Clutch City" on the side. It was their first of back-to-back titles.
    During the 1995-96 season, the Chicago Bulls set an NBA record by winning 72 regular-season games. They went on to win the title and this ring, which signifies the franchise&#39;s fourth championship.
    During the 1995-96 season, the Chicago Bulls set an NBA record by winning 72 regular-season games. They went on to win the title and this ring, which signifies the franchise's fourth championship.
    Ever seen spurs made of diamonds and gold? You have now. This ring comes from the San Antonio Spurs&#39; championship season in 1998-99.
    Ever seen spurs made of diamonds and gold? You have now. This ring comes from the San Antonio Spurs' championship season in 1998-99.
    Triangles were the theme of the Los Angeles Lakers&#39; championship ring in 2001-02. The triangles signify the team&#39;s third consecutive world title -- and they&#39;re also a nod to the team&#39;s &quot;triangle&quot; offense.
    Triangles were the theme of the Los Angeles Lakers' championship ring in 2001-02. The triangles signify the team's third consecutive world title -- and they're also a nod to the team's "triangle" offense.
    In 2003, the San Antonio Spurs won their second league title.
    In 2003, the San Antonio Spurs won their second league title.
    This ring was created for the Detroit Pistons&#39; championship in 2004.
    This ring was created for the Detroit Pistons' championship in 2004.
    Here&#39;s Shaquille O&#39;Neal&#39;s championship ring that he earned with the 2005-06 Miami Heat. It was the franchise&#39;s first title.
    Here's Shaquille O'Neal's championship ring that he earned with the 2005-06 Miami Heat. It was the franchise's first title.
    Boston Celtics fans might like these championship baubles that were made in 2008 for the team&#39;s &quot;Big 3&quot;: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.
    Boston Celtics fans might like these championship baubles that were made in 2008 for the team's "Big 3": Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.
    This 2009 championship ring includes the Lakers&#39; logo and the Larry O&#39;Brien Trophy.
    This 2009 championship ring includes the Lakers' logo and the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
    The Dallas Mavericks won all the marbles in 2011. Here are three of their championship rings from that year.
    The Dallas Mavericks won all the marbles in 2011. Here are three of their championship rings from that year.
    Norris Cole shows off the championship ring he won with the Miami Heat in 2014.
    Norris Cole shows off the championship ring he won with the Miami Heat in 2014.
    Here's the ring Stephen Curry -- No. 30 -- won for his contribution to the Golden State Warriors' championship in 2015.
    Here's the ring Stephen Curry -- No. 30 -- won for his contribution to
    the Golden State Warriors' championship in 2015.
    In 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated their first NBA championship with this ring featuring the team logo.
    In 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated their first NBA championship with this ring featuring the team logo.
    And the most common Finals matchup? Naturally, Celtics versus Lakers. They've met 12 times over the years, with the Lakers winning the most recent matchup in 2010.
    The rivalry was perhaps at its peak in the 1980s, when they faced each other for the title three times in four years.
    See the NBA&#39;s futuristic high-tech gear
    NBA Minute: Nike's NBA gear_00002317

      See the NBA's futuristic high-tech gear

    The Lakers personified Hollywood glitz and glamour, with Johnson pulling the strings for a flashy, up-tempo offense nicknamed "Showtime." It was the perfect contrast for Boston's blue-collar Celtics led by Johnson's longtime nemesis, Larry Bird.
    Los Angeles won two of those three matchups. But the real winner was the NBA, which saw its popularity explode.
    Kevin Durant explains the messages on his shoes
    Kevin Durant explains the messages on his shoes

      Kevin Durant explains the messages on his shoes

    Of course, there are other teams and players who have stamped their name on the Finals over the years.
    In the 1990s, Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six titles in eight years -- and he was Finals MVP for all six of them.
    Scroll through the photo gallery above to see who else is in the Finals record book.