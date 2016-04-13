NBA Finals: The greatest records

Story highlights The NBA record book is dominated by Celtics and Lakers

(CNN) Since its inception, the NBA has crowned its champion through a best-of-seven series now known simply as the Finals.

The stage has been dominated by two franchises. The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have combined for 33 of the league's 69 championships since 1947, when the Lakers were based in Minneapolis.

So perhaps it's not surprising that many Finals records are held by either a Celtic or a Laker.

Bill Russell won 11 titles in Boston, more than any other player in league history. The Lakers' Jerry West has scored more points in the Finals -- 1,679 -- than most players have scored in their whole careers.

Ray Allen hit the most 3-pointers in a Finals game when he sank eight for Boston in 2010. The Lakers' Magic Johnson dished a Finals-record 21 assists in 1984.

Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring If you were a member of the NBA champion Boston Celtics during the 1983-84 season, this diamond cloverleaf ring might look familiar. Here's a look at some other NBA title rings from the past 40 years. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring The Los Angeles Lakers' ring in 1985 featured a diamond basketball to resemble the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring In 1987, the Lakers marked their fifth Los Angeles title with five diamonds on the front of the ring. Note the name Johnson on the side -- this was the ring for Lakers star Magic Johnson. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring The ring for the 1989-90 Detroit Pistons featured a large diamond surrounded by 20 smaller diamonds. On the side of the ring are the words "back to back" -- signifying the team's consecutive championships. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring The Chicago Bulls' ring in 1993 featured a jewel-encrusted red bull. Note the name Jordan -- as in Bulls iconic guard Michael Jordan -- on the side of the ring. Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring The Houston Rockets' ring in 1994 featured the Rockets logo, 14 diamonds and the words "Clutch City" on the side. It was their first of back-to-back titles. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring During the 1995-96 season, the Chicago Bulls set an NBA record by winning 72 regular-season games. They went on to win the title and this ring, which signifies the franchise's fourth championship. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring Ever seen spurs made of diamonds and gold? You have now. This ring comes from the San Antonio Spurs' championship season in 1998-99. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring Triangles were the theme of the Los Angeles Lakers' championship ring in 2001-02. The triangles signify the team's third consecutive world title -- and they're also a nod to the team's "triangle" offense. Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring In 2003, the San Antonio Spurs won their second league title. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring This ring was created for the Detroit Pistons' championship in 2004. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring Here's Shaquille O'Neal's championship ring that he earned with the 2005-06 Miami Heat. It was the franchise's first title. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring Boston Celtics fans might like these championship baubles that were made in 2008 for the team's "Big 3": Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring This 2009 championship ring includes the Lakers' logo and the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring The Dallas Mavericks won all the marbles in 2011. Here are three of their championship rings from that year. Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring Norris Cole shows off the championship ring he won with the Miami Heat in 2014. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring Here's the ring Stephen Curry -- No. 30 -- won for his contribution to

the Golden State Warriors' championship in 2015. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring In 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated their first NBA championship with this ring featuring the team logo. Hide Caption 18 of 18

