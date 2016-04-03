Sports
Follow CNN
Tennis

Novak Djokivic claims sixth Miami Open crown

Updated 4:48 PM ET, Sun April 3, 2016
Share
GettyImages-518919766GettyImages-518919766
1 of 6
Novak Djokovic celebrates victory against Kei Nishikori of Japan in the final of the 2016 Miami Open. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The Serb has now won the Miami event a record-equaling six times. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
World No. 6 Nishikori dropped serve five times as he slipped to a 6-3 6-3 defeat. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
In picking up the tournament's $1.02 million prize check, Djokovic became the all-time leading money winner in tennis. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
"I have a very special connection to this tournament," Djokovic said when speaking on court after the match. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The Serb holds aloft the Butch Buchholz trophy after his straight sets victory. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images