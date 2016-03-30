Story highlights Timea Bacsinszky through to Miami semifinals She's being supported by ski champ Lara Gut "Just Google her name," she told officials

CNN —

She’s been enjoying a fantastic run of form at the Miami Open, but Timea Bacsinszky has revealed she had to tell tennis officials to Google the “lucky charm” cheering her on.

Bacsinszky, who has beaten world No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska and No. 5 Simona Halep on her way to the semifinals, had a bit of explaining to do before she could get accreditation for her friend Lara Gut, skiing’s new queen of the slopes.

Two weeks ago Gut became the first Swiss woman to lift the overall World Cup Crystal Globe trophy in 26 years, helped by the absence of injured American rival Lindsey Vonn.

But that wasn’t enough for tournament officials to know about her, Bacsinszky explained – so she told them to take to the internet.

“I know Lindsey Vonn is well-known, but the world No. 1 is at your tournament and no one knows it?” the world No. 20 told WTA Insider, describing her attempts to get Gut entry.

“In Switzerland, she can’t walk around – everyone knows her.

“When I asked for a badge for her at accreditation, I said: ‘You know Lindsey Vonn?’ and they said: ‘Yeah, yeah,’ and I said: ‘Well, the girl who’s in front of her in the rankings and just won the Crystal Globe is coming, so provide it now. Just Google her name.”

She said talking to Gut between matches had given her “many, many new views on sports” and added: “Yeah, she’s a lucky charm for sure.”

Gut has known Bacsinszky since 2009 and now shares the same manager. She said she had postponed her flight home so she could stay to cheer on her friend.

“She’s playing awesome and it’s really fun to watch,” she added. “I’m supposed to leave tomorrow for training, but it was more important to stay here and cheer on Timea.”

And Gut will be even later for training if Bacsinszky beats Svetlana Kuznetsova – who knocked out eight-time champion Serena Williams – on Thursday to secure a place in Saturday’s final.

Visit CNN’s Open Court page for more tennis news