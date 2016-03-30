Breaking News

What is sepsis?

By Ben Tinker, CNN

Updated 10:11 AM ET, Wed January 24, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Neoplasms, also known as tumors, have been linked to high mortality rates in counties along the southern half of the Mississippi River; eastern Kentucky, such as Powell County; western Virginia; and western Alaska, such as the Wade Hampton Census Area.
Photos: What will kill you may depend on where you live
Neoplasms, also known as tumors, have been linked to high mortality rates in counties along the southern half of the Mississippi River; eastern Kentucky, such as Powell County; western Virginia; and western Alaska, such as the Wade Hampton Census Area.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Death rates from cardiovascular diseas were high in Southern counties, such as Franklin and Caldwell, Louisiana; and Kentucky, including as Gallatin, Kentucky.
Photos: What will kill you may depend on where you live
Death rates from cardiovascular diseas were high in Southern counties, such as Franklin and Caldwell, Louisiana; and Kentucky, including as Gallatin, Kentucky.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Mortality rates due to diabetes, urogenital, blood and endocrine diseases were particularly high within counties in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi along the Mississippi River as well as counties with Native American reservations in North Dakota and South Dakota.
Photos: What will kill you may depend on where you live
Mortality rates due to diabetes, urogenital, blood and endocrine diseases were particularly high within counties in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi along the Mississippi River as well as counties with Native American reservations in North Dakota and South Dakota.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Large increases in death rates due to neurological disorders were observed in Southern counties, stretching from eastern Texas and Oklahoma through to Alabama.
Photos: What will kill you may depend on where you live
Large increases in death rates due to neurological disorders were observed in Southern counties, stretching from eastern Texas and Oklahoma through to Alabama.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
High mortality rates due to self-harm and interpersonal violence were observed in counties in Alaska, such as Kusilvak Census Area in Alaska; Native American reservations in North Dakota and South Dakota; and in states in the Southwest.
Photos: What will kill you may depend on where you live
High mortality rates due to self-harm and interpersonal violence were observed in counties in Alaska, such as Kusilvak Census Area in Alaska; Native American reservations in North Dakota and South Dakota; and in states in the Southwest.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Increased mortality rates due to chronic respiratory diseases were observed in counties in eastern Kentucky, West Virginia, and southeastern Colorado.
Photos: What will kill you may depend on where you live
Increased mortality rates due to chronic respiratory diseases were observed in counties in eastern Kentucky, West Virginia, and southeastern Colorado.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
High mortality rates for transportation-related injuries were found in rural counties, such as Todd County, South Dakota.
Photos: What will kill you may depend on where you live
High mortality rates for transportation-related injuries were found in rural counties, such as Todd County, South Dakota.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Counties in Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, western Pennsylvania and east-central Missouri saw mortality rates rise for deaths due to mental and substance use disorders.
Photos: What will kill you may depend on where you live
Counties in Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, western Pennsylvania and east-central Missouri saw mortality rates rise for deaths due to mental and substance use disorders.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Counties in eastern Arizona, New Mexico, and south and western Texas were among those with high mortality rates for cirrhosis and other chronic liver diseases.
Photos: What will kill you may depend on where you live
Counties in eastern Arizona, New Mexico, and south and western Texas were among those with high mortality rates for cirrhosis and other chronic liver diseases.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Mortality rates for diarrhea, lower respiratory and other common infectious diseases were high in counties in Louisiana, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Photos: What will kill you may depend on where you live
Mortality rates for diarrhea, lower respiratory and other common infectious diseases were high in counties in Louisiana, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 deathmap02 deathmap03 deathmap04 deathmap05 deathmap06 deathmap07 deathmap08 deathmap09 deathmap10 deathmap

Story highlights

  • Sepsis can be spurred by any type of infection, even a minor one
  • Sepsis kills more than 258,000 Americans every year

(CNN)Sepsis is the body's "overwhelming and life-threatening response" to an infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. Sepsis can be spurred by any type of infection, even a minor one, and occurs when germs enter a person's body and multiply, causing illness and organ and tissue damage. In Duke's case, the site of complication was her intestine.

A new focus in the war against deadly sepsis
A new focus in the war against deadly sepsis
Sepsis kills more than 258,000 Americans every year and leaves thousands of survivors with life-changing aftereffects, the CDC says. There are more than 1 million documented cases of sepsis every year in the United States, and it is the ninth leading cause of disease-related deaths. In 2016, actress Patty Duke died as a result of sepsis from a ruptured intestine, according to Mitchell K. Stubbs & Associates, the agency that represented her. She was 69.
According to the CDC, the number of cases of sepsis is on the rise in the United States because the population is aging; people have more chronic illness; people are getting more invasive procedures, immunosuppressive drugs, chemotherapy and organ transplants; and because of increasing antibiotic resistance. There's also increasing awareness and tracking of sepsis.
    Anyone can get sepsis from an infection, but the CDC says the risk is higher in:
    • People with weakened immune systems
    Read More
    • Babies and very young children
    • Elderly people
    • People with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, AIDS, cancer, and kidney or liver disease
    • People suffering from a severe burn or wound
    There is no single sign or symptom of sepsis, but rather a combination of symptoms. Since sepsis is the result of an infection, symptoms can include infection signs -- such as diarrhea, vomiting, sore throat, etc. -- as well as other symptoms such as shivering and fever, extreme pain, pale or discolored skin, sleepiness and confusion, and shortness of breath.
    Symptoms of sepsis
    Symptoms of sepsis
    If you think you have an infection or sepsis, the CDC recommends that you call your doctor or go to the emergency room right away. Doctors diagnose sepsis by assessing vital signs, looking for high body temperature, increased heart rate and increased breathing rate. Many of the symptoms of sepsis, though -- such as fever and difficulty breathing -- are the same as other conditions, making it difficult to diagnose early. "If you are continuing to feel worse or not getting better in the days after surgery, ask your doctor about sepsis. Sepsis is a common complication of people hospitalized for other reasons," the CDC says.
    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo
    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo
    Sepsis is treated with antibiotics administered as soon as possible. Other types of treatment, such as assisting breathing with a machine or kidney dialysis, might be necessary. Surgery is sometimes required to remove tissue damaged by the infection.
    Many people who get severe sepsis recover and are able to return to their normal lives, the CDC reports. But some people experience permanent organ damage. "For example, in someone who already has kidney problems, sepsis can lead to kidney failure that requires lifelong dialysis," the CDC says.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    When it comes to preventing sepsis, the CDC recommends getting vaccinated against the flu, pneumonia and other infections that can lead to sepsis. It also says people can prevent infections that can lead to sepsis by cleaning scrapes and wounds, and practicing good hygiene, such as regular bathing and hand washing.

    CNN's Michael Pearson contributed to this report.