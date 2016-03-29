Open Court: Tennis news
Now playing
03:31
Victoria Azarenka's beach workout
Now playing
02:24
Coach John McEnroe: 'I want to make a difference'
Now playing
05:55
Björn Borg calls Federer 'best ever'
Now playing
03:56
Borg, McEnroe: Friends forever?
Now playing
02:03
Garbiñe Muguruza: The future of women's tennis?
Now playing
02:22
Boot camp toughens up Wimbledon ball kids
Now playing
03:45
Wimbledon 2016: Who can stop Novak Djokovic?
Now playing
05:07
French Open: What makes Roland Garros so special
Now playing
02:33
Serena Williams' French Open defense plan
Now playing
03:14
Tennis confidential: France's new secret weapon
Now playing
03:39
Lucie Safarova and Bethanie Mattek-Sands: Double take
Now playing
02:25
Roland Garros clay: A layered cake - with red frosting
Now playing
03:18
Tennis school: Barcelona leads way in junior coaching