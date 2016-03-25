Federer's unusual injury

Roger Federer returns to action Friday at the Miami Open after missing two months due to a knee injury. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

How did the Swiss get hurt? He speculated he tweaked his left knee while running a bath for his twin daughters. Federer then underwent surgery for the first time in his career. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

But Federer isn't the only grand slam winner to suffer from a strange mishap. In 2011 in Cincinnati, Rafael Nadal burnt some of his right fingers while holding a hot plate at a restaurant. Julian Finney/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Serena Williams, shortly after winning Wimbledon in 2010, stepped on broken glass at a restaurant in Germany -- she was wearing sandals at the time -- and had to have an operation on her right foot. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Kim Clijsters, meanwhile, twisted her right ankle while dancing at her nephew's wedding in 2011. Al Bello/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Federer's opener in Miami comes against someone who knows a lot about injuries, Juan Martin del Potro, though the Argentine's wrist woes have hardly been unconventional. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images