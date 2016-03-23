Murray, Stakhovsky clash on equal pay

Andy Murray, left, became embroiled in a spat this week over equal pay in tennis with fellow men's pro Sergiy Stakhovsky, right. This picture was taken after they played in the 2004 U.S. Open junior final. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Murray criticized Novak Djokovic after the latter, his childhood pal, said Sunday that men's players should get more money than the women. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Murray cited Stakhovsky in making a point. "If Serena (Williams) is playing on center court and you have a men's match with Stakhovsky playing, people are coming to watch Serena," the Scot said. MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Stakhovsky, no stranger to making controversial comments, called Murray's remark about him "disappointing." On court, he made his biggest splash by upsetting Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Djokovic backtracked Tuesday on his comments about equal pay, taking to Facebook, and further clarified his thoughts when he spoke with reporters on Wednesday in Miami. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Before altering his stance, women's world No. 1 Williams took issue with Djokovic: "I have been playing since the age of two and it would be shocking to say my son would deserve more than my daughter," she said. Julian Finney/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Murray had disagreed with the Serb, too. "I think there should be equal pay, 100%, at all combined events," he said. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Before Djokovic beat Milos Raonic in the Indian Wells final Sunday, tournament director Raymond Moore, left, said women's players should "get down" on their knees and thank Federer and Rafael Nadal for carrying tennis. ROBYN BECK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The head of the women's WTA tour, Steve Simon, quickly criticized Moore, as did Williams, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Chris Evert. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images for WTA