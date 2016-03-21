Raymond Moore: Serena Williams blasts tournament director's sexist comments

Novak Djokovic took to Facebook to clarify his view on equal pay two days after saying men's tennis players deserved more than the women. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Raymond Moore, Indian Wells tournament director, caused controversy Sunday by saying female tennis players "ride on the coattails" of their male counterparts. "If I was a lady player, I'd go down every night on my knees and thank God that Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal were born," he said.

Djokovic weighed in on the debate following his victory in the Indian Wells final. "Women should fight for what they think they deserve and we should fight for what we think we deserve," he said.

"I think that our men's tennis world, ATP world, should fight for more because the stats are showing that we have much more spectators on the men's tennis matches," he continued. "I think that's one of the reasons why maybe we should get awarded more."

Serena Williams hit back at Moore's comments, for which he later apologized. "I don't think any woman should be down on their knees thanking anybody like that," she told reporters. "If I could tell you every day how many people say they don't watch tennis unless they're watching myself or my sister -- I couldn't even bring up that number."

Billie Jean King, founder of the WTA and a tireless advocate for equal rights, was another who criticized Moore. "Disappointed in Raymond Moore comments," the 12-time grand slam singles champion tweeted. "He is wrong on so many levels."

Moore, a former player, ATP President and former member of the ATP's Board of Directors, resigned Monday from his Indian Wells post.

In a statement posted on the tournament's website, owner Larry Ellison -- one of the world's 10 richest people, according to Forbes -- said: "All of us here at the BNP Paribas Open promise to continue working with everyone to make tennis a better sport for everybody."

WTA CEO Steve Simon expressed his "surprise" at Moore's comments. He used to work with Moore in Indian Wells prior to leaving for the WTA. "I was caught by surprise like everyone else," he said.

Simon, pictured far right at Indian Wells in 2013, told CNN: "To hear these comments brings the disappointment we all share."