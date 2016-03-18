Chevy Chase Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Emmy-winning actor and writer, Chevy Chase.

Personal:

Birth date: October 8, 1943

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Cornelius Crane Chase

Father: Edward Tinsley Chase, book editor

Mother: Cathalene (Crane) Chase, concert pianist

Marriages: Jayni (Luke) Chase (1982-present); Jacqueline Carlin (1976-1980, divorced); Susan (Hewitt) Chase (divorced)

Children: with Jayni (Luke) Chase: Emily Evelyn, 1988; Caley Leigh, 1985; Cydney Cathalene, 1983

Education: Attended Haverford College, 1962-1963; Bard College, B.A., 1968

Other Facts:

Nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards and won three.

His grandmother nicknamed him Chevy.

Began his writing career penning articles for Mad Magazine and National Lampoon.

impersonation. Met "Saturday Night Live" creator, Lorne Michaels outside a screening of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." The chance meeting led to a job as a writer and occasional performer on "SNL" during the show's first season. Chase developed the satirical news segment, "Weekend Update," replete with the catchphrase, "I'm Chevy Chase, and you're not." He was also well-known for precision pratfalls and a bumbling Gerald Ford

Timeline:

1967-1974 - Co-founds and performs with New York comedy troupe called Channel One and works day jobs as a trucker, tennis pro and bartender.

1973 - Co-stars with Christopher Guest and John Belushi in an off-Broadway rock revue, "National Lampoon's Lemmings."

1974 - The Channel One comedy troupe produces a low-budget feature film, "The Groove Tube," featuring Chase and standup comic Richard Belzer in skits mocking children's shows, network newscasts and sports spectacles.

1974-1975 - Writes for "The Smothers Brothers Show" and makes appearances on "The National Lampoon Radio Hour," a syndicated show featuring Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.

October 11, 1975 - "Saturday Night Live" debuts on NBC. In the opening sketch, Chase portrays a stagehand and delivers the signature line, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night."

May 17, 1976 - Wins two Primetime Emmy awards for outstanding writing for a variety series and outstanding continuing or single performance by a supporting actor in variety or music for "Saturday Night Live."

1978 - Makes his debut as a Hollywood leading man in "Foul Play," an Alfred Hitchcock spoof co-starring Goldie Hawn.

September 17, 1978 - Wins a Primetime Emmy award for outstanding writing for a variety special for "The Paul Simon Special."

1980 - Portrays a philosophical golfer with a mischievous streak in "Caddyshack." A sequel, "Caddyshack II" is released eight years later.

1983 - Stars as a hapless family man on a single-minded quest for theme park fun in "National Lampoon's Vacation." The hit spawns three sequels and a 2015 reboot.

1985 - Plays a muckraking crime reporter who wears disguises to get scoops in "Fletch." A sequel, "Fletch Lives" is released in 1989.

1986 - Checks into the Betty Ford Center for addiction to painkillers.

1988 - Hosts the Academy Awards. He greets the audience, "Good evening, Hollywood phonies."

1993 - A late night TV series, "The Chevy Chase Show" debuts. The low-rated talk show is canceled after six weeks.

2009-2014 - Makes a TV comeback on "Community," playing an eccentric millionaire who enrolls in community college courses, seeking personal growth later in life.

March 9, 2013 - Appears on "Saturday Night Live" as a member of the show's "Five Timers Club," an exclusive group of entertainers who have hosted the show at least five times. He co-stars in the skit with Paul Simon, Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Candice Bergen and the newest member, Justin Timberlake.