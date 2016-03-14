Rafa Nadal: Spaniard on warpath over doping allegations

Boasting a career grand slam in addition to an Olympic gold medal and success in the Davis Cup teams event, the sole major title to elude Nadal is the ATP World Tour Finals. The 27-year-old beat Wawrinka in his second round-robin match to ensure he finished 2013, one of his most memorable years, as world No. 1 for the third time, having done so in 2008 and 2010.

Having steadily climbed back up the rankings throughout 2013, Nadal returned to the No. 1 spot in unwanted circumstances -- after Tomas Berdych retired through injury in the semifinals of October's China Open. "(This is) one of the best years of my career without any doubt," Nadal said later. "It sure is special to be back to the top position of the rankings after more than a half year without playing tennis."

In a scenario barely imaginable at the start of the year, Nadal claimed his second major of 2013 when he beat Djokovic in the U.S. Open final. The title took his grand slam tally to 13 -- just four fewer than Roger Federer's all-time record.

Nadal's spectacular return came crashing to a halt when he lost to Belgium's 135th-ranked Steve Darcis on the opening day of Wimbledon 2013 -- the Spaniard's second successive humbling at the London event after losing to Lukas Rosol round two in 2012. The deserved defeat was Nadal's first in the opening round of a grand slam.

Nadal won his first major of 2013 in Paris, after beating Ferrer in the final to win his eighth French Open. The real decider came in the semifinal where the Spaniard came back from a break down in the fifth set to beat Novak Djokovic in a clash that lasted four hours 37 minutes.

Real Madrid soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos watched Nadal beat compatriot David Ferrer, despite being just two points from defeat in their 2013 Madrid Open quarterfinal. Nadal went on to beat Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka in his seventh consecutive final since his comeback.

The trophies continued in 2013 as Nadal followed up his Brazil success by winning in Mexico and then at Indian Wells too. His third final clash with an Argentinian resulted in victory over Juan Martin del Potro as Nadal became the player with the most Masters 1000 wins in history. "Seriously, it's impossible to have a better comeback, no?" he said.

Days after losing in Chile, Nadal was able to celebrate his first trophy since winning the 2012 French Open. Playing on his preferred clay surface in Brazil, he beat Zeballos' compatriot David Nalbandian to begin his march back to the top of the rankings.

In the distant setting of Chile, Nadal returned to action in the doubles event at the ATP Vina del Mar on February 5 2013 after 222 days away. He duly reached the final of the singles, only to lose to little-known Argentinian Horacio Zeballos.

Despite his six-month absence because of a knee injury, Rafael Nadal was at the forefront of some supporters' minds when the 2013 Australian Open took place without him. The Spaniard's withdrawal meant he had dropped out of the top four for the first time since 2005.

Story highlights Rafael Nadal says he will sue former French sports minister over doping claims Roselyn Bachelot says Nadal has 'tested positive' Spaniard, 29, has never failed a doping test in his career Tennis body calls claims 'surprising' and 'incorrect'

CNN —

Rafael Nadal has grown so tired of rumors linking him to doping that he says he will sue anyone in future who makes such allegations.

The tennis star warned in March that he would not tolerate unfounded accusations on his sporting integrity, and now the world No. 5 has backed up his words.

“Through this case, I intend not only to defend my integrity and my image as an athlete, but also the values I have defended all my career,” Nadal said in the statement, a day after winning a record-equaling 49th clay-court title.

Nadal has maintained that he missed out on various tournaments, including the 2012 Olympics and U.S. Open, because of a knee injury.

“I am going to sue her, and I am going to sue everyone who is going to comment something similar in future, because I am tired of that,” Nadal said at the Indian Wells tournament, shortly after her comments were made. “I let it go a few times in the past. No more.”

“I let it go a few times in the past. No more.”

All my trust and support to my good friend @RafaelNadal #TodosSomosNadal pic.twitter.com/WW9dkzgATJ — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) March 13, 2016

A representative from Nadal’s Monaco-based PR team, Benito Pérez-Barbadillo, told CNN in March: “Rafa was very clear … he will definitely take legal actions. His lawyers are studying how to proceed.”

Nadal has never failed a drugs test in his career.

“We know that the famous injury which kept Nadal out for seven months is without any doubt because he tested positive,” Bachelot told Canal+. “When you see a tennis player out of action for a long time, it’s usually because they’ve tested positive.”

CNN has attempted to contact the 69-year-old Bachelot but she was not immediately available for comment.

Bachelot was speaking in the wake of Maria Sharapova’s shock positive test for meldonium, which was added to the banned list by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) this year.

Read: Sharapova fights back over ‘distorted’ reporting of doping

Sharapova failed a drug test on January 26 after losing to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, and could face up to a four-year ban from the sport.

Nadal, who said the Russian “must pay” for her actions despite hoping she had made an innocent mistake, outlined his views on doping in March.

“I am a completely clean guy,” the 29-year-old said. “I worked so hard during my career that when I get injured I never take nothing (banned) to be back quicker.”

Rallying Round

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) previously labeled Bachelot’s allegations as “surprising, but also incorrect.”

“All players who are convicted of a violation of the Tennis Anti-Doping Program are publicly announced as required under the rules of the Program and WADA,” the ITF said in a statement sent to CNN.

“WADA has independent oversight of the results of all samples that are collected from tennis players under the program, and so would not only be aware of any attempted coverup or failure to act on any positive test, but also have the right to appeal against any failure to take forward any apparent breach of the program.”

Nadal had received widespread support after Bachelot’s comments.

One of his backers is Real Madrid’s French manager Zinedine Zidane, who said he “felt bad” for one of the Spanish football club’s more famous fans.

“He is a gentleman and has always made his values clear, which everybody appreciates,” Zidane said.

Meanwhile, Spain’s National Olympic Committee announced it “deeply regretted the unfortunate and unjustified statements” from Bachelot.

“Given the position she has held, she should be aware that such accusations – given their importance – must be backed up by evidence that substantiates them and which should be presented to the relevant bodies for knowledge and action,” it said in a statement.