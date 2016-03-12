Sharapova fights back over ‘distorted’ reporting of doping case

Sharapova signs autographs after winning a match at last year's Australian Open. She later announced she had tested positive for banned drug meldonium and was banned for two years, later reduced to 15 months.

Sharapova carries the Olympic torch in Sochi, Russia, during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Sharapova, left, at the London 2012 Olympic medal ceremony at Wimbledon with Serena Williams, center, and Victoria Azarenka. Sharapova finished with the silver after losing to Williams in the final.

Sharapova falls to her knees after winning the 2012 French Open to complete the career Grand Slam. She also won the French Open in 2014.

Off the court, Sharapova has become a fashion icon and a popular spokeswoman for many major companies. Her endorsements have included Nike, Gatorade, Canon and Cole Haan.

Sharapova won her third major title at the 2008 Australian Open.

Sharapova is given a painting from the Children of Chernobyl Foundation in July 2007. That year, she became a U.N. global ambassador focused on the Chernobyl Recovery and Development Program.

Sharapova serves during the 2006 U.S. Open semifinals. She advanced to beat Justine Henin in the final. It was her second Grand Slam title.

Sharapova holds up her trophy after she won Wimbledon in July 2004. The 17-year-old defeated Serena Williams in the final for her first Grand Slam title.

Sharapova, age 14, plays her first professional tournament in March 2002. She defeated Brie Rippner at the Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells, California.

Story highlights Denies being warned five times about January 1 ban on meldonium Says communications on changes to banned drugs "too hard to find" Tells fans on Facebook post she will "fight back" Faces ban of up to four years

CNN —

Maria Sharapova denies she had been warned five times about the impending ban on meldonium and says she will “fight back” after criticizing elements of the media who “distort, exaggerate and fail to accurately report the facts.”

The Russian, 28, admitted Monday to taking the illegal substance, but wrote a letter to her fans on Facebook Friday to saying she makes “no excuses for not knowing about the ban”, which came into effect on January 1.

The five-time grand slam winner, who faces a suspension of up to four years, claims the communications from tennis authorities about changes to drugs on the banned list were “too hard to find.”

Sharapova said she had been taking the heart drug since 2006 but dismissed reports she took it every day, saying she followed doctors’ instructions and took it in the “low doses recommended.”

Reports this week suggested the normal course of treatment for patients on meldonium, sometimes known as mildronate, is four to six weeks.

Read: What next for Sharapova?

“That headline has been repeated by many reporters who fail to tell their viewers and readers what the rest of the story says,” wrote Sharapova.

“The story quotes the manufacturer of my medicine as saying: ‘Treatment course can be repeated twice or thrice a year. Only physicians can follow and evaluate patient’s health condition and state whether the patient should use meldonium for a longer period of time.’

“That’s exactly what I did. I didn’t take the medicine every day.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) began monitoring the use of meldonium by athletes in 2015, but Sharapova denies being repeatedly warned about it.

’Wrong’

“A report said that I had been warned five times about the upcoming ban on the medicine I was taking,” she wrote. “That is not true and it never happened.”

Sharapova said the way the International Tennis Federation, the sport’s governing body, informed players of the changes were “buried in newsletters, websites, or handouts.”

Read: Star’s confession ‘could reduce punishment’

She wrote: “In order to be aware of this ‘warning’, you had to open an email with a subject line having nothing to do with anti-doping, click on a webpage, enter a password, enter a username, hunt, click, hunt, click, hunt, click, scroll and read. I guess some in the media can call that a warning. I think most people would call it too hard to find.

“No excuses, but it’s wrong to say I was warned five times.”

Read: Nadal backs Sharapova ban

Sharapova failed a drug test on January 26 after losing to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. She was charged with an anti-doping violation on March 2, and was provisionally banned from March 12.

The ban could be reduced to two years or less if anti-doping officials find Sharapova did not intentionally take the drug to enhance performance.

Should Sharapova be banned? Have your say on CNN Sport’s Facebook page

03:23 - Source: CNN Inventor: Banning meldonium may kill athletes