Pete Sampras: Tennis' 'big four' is now the 'big two'

Pete Sampras is one of the all time tennis greats having collected 14 grand slams during his illustrious career. He collected 12 of those between 1993 and 2000. Getty Images / Clive Brunskill

Sampras won half of his majors at Wimbledon, despite admitting to "hating" the grass surface in his early days. He defeated Jim Courier for his first crown in 1993 and won his last in 2000 against Australia's Patrick Rafter when he became the first man to reach 12 grand slam titles. Chris Cole/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

After that last Wimbledon triumph it would be two years until Sampras captured his 14th and final major, at the 2002 U.S. Open. He defeated his arch rival Andre Agassi in the final. Getty Images

Roger Federer overhauled Sampras' mark in 2009 when he beat Andy Roddick for his 13th major title. Sampras was in the crowd to see the Swiss eclipse him. "I was resigned when I saw Roger do it," Sampras told CNN. "Sure, I would have loved for my 14 to last forever but it was meant to be broken." CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images/file

Sampras and Federer met just once in competition, at Wimbledon in 2001. The Swiss knocked the defending champion out in the fourth round at the All England Club. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/file

The pair have since played in a number of exhibition matches. "With Roger I'm amazed," Sampras said. "He's 34 now, he's still ranked three in the world. He's competing for majors, he's still playing great tennis. He's almost playing better now than he did ten years ago. He's improving!" Getty Images

Sampras thinks the old "big four" has shrunk to become the "big two" comprising just Federer, Novak Djokovic with Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray dropping out. On Djokovic he says: "Truly he's one of the greats of all time. If he keeps this up over the next three, four years, he could very well pass me and get to 16, 17." Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/file

He might be one of the game's greats but Sampras sometimes struggles to make his voice heard at home with his sons Ryan (pictured here in 2009) and Christian. "These kids just don't listen to me! You know I tell them something to do and they do the complete opposite. It's tough being a parent these days." Getty Images