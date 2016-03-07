Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
Updated
8:37 AM EDT, Mon March 13, 2017
Link Copied!
Sharapova, age 14, plays her first professional tournament in March 2002. She defeated Brie Rippner at the Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells, California.
Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Sharapova holds up her trophy after she won Wimbledon in July 2004. The 17-year-old defeated Serena Williams in the final for her first Grand Slam title.
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Sharapova serves during the 2006 U.S. Open semifinals. She advanced to beat Justine Henin in the final. It was her second Grand Slam title.
Al Bello/Getty Images
Sharapova is given a painting from the Children of Chernobyl Foundation in July 2007. That year, she became a U.N. global ambassador focused on the Chernobyl Recovery and Development Program.
Denis Poroy/AP
Sharapova won her third major title at the 2008 Australian Open.
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Off the court, Sharapova has become a fashion icon and a popular spokeswoman for many major companies. Her endorsements have included Nike, Gatorade, Canon and Cole Haan.
Junko Kimura/Getty Images
Sharapova falls to her knees after winning the 2012 French Open to complete the career Grand Slam. She also won the French Open in 2014.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Sharapova, left, at the London 2012 Olympic medal ceremony at Wimbledon with Serena Williams, center, and Victoria Azarenka. Sharapova finished with the silver after losing to Williams in the final.
LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images
Sharapova carries the Olympic torch in Sochi, Russia, during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
A shopper in Shanghai, China, walks past a Nike advertisement featuring Sharapova.
Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sharapova signs autographs after winning a match at last year's Australian Open. She later announced she had tested positive for banned drug meldonium and was banned for two years, later reduced to 15 months.