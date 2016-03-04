Bud Collins, legendary tennis writer and broadcaster, dies at 86

Photos: People we lost in 2016
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Debbie Reynolds
, one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, died December 28, one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, passed away. She was 84.
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images
Actress Carrie Fisher
, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchises, died December 27, according to her daughter's publicist. Fisher had suffered a cardiac event on December 23. She was 60 years old.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Actor and comedian Ricky Harris
, who was a regular on the TV sitcom "Everybody Hates Chris" and first gained attention on HBO's "Def Comedy Jam," died December 26, according to his publicist. He was 54.
Michael Putland/Getty Images
Singer George Michael
, who shot to fame with the '80s band Wham!, died on Christmas Day, according to Britain's Press Association. He was 53 years old.
Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
English novelist Richard Adams
, author of the famous children's book "Watership Down," died at the age of 96 on December 24.
FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Zsa Zsa Gabor
, the Hungarian beauty whose many marriages, gossipy adventures and occasional legal scuffles kept her in tabloid headlines for decades, died December 18, said her former longtime publicist Ed Lozzi. She was 99.
Noah Graham/NBAE/NBAE/Getty Images
Craig Sager
, the longtime Turner Sports sideline reporter best known for his colorful -- and at times fluorescent -- wardrobe, died December 15 after battling acute myeloid leukemia, the network said. He was 65.
ABC Photo Archives/Disney/Getty Images
Actor Alan Thicke
, known for his role as the father in the sitcom "Growing Pains," died on December 13, according to his agent, Tracy Mapes. He was 69. Thicke's career spanned five decades -- one in which he played various roles on and off screen, from actor to writer to composer to author.
NASA
John Glenn,
the first American to orbit the Earth, died December 8, according to the Ohio State University. He was 95.
NBC
Joseph Mascolo
, the actor who portrayed archvillain Stefano DiMera in the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives," died December 7 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, the network said. He was 87.
AP
Greg Lake
, a founding member of influential progressive rock group Emerson, Lake & Palmer, died December 7 after a bout with cancer, his manager said. He's seen here at left with bandmates Keith Emerson, center, and Carl Palmer in 1972.
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Actor Ron Glass
, known for his role on the police sitcom "Barney Miller," died November 25, his agent said. Glass also starred in "Firefly" and its film sequel "Serenity."
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Florence Henderson
, whose "Brady Bunch" character Carol Brady was one of television's most famous mothers, died November 24 at the age of 82, her manager, Kayla Pressman, said.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Sharon Jones
, the powerful lead singer of the Dap-Kings, died November 18 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, manager Alex Kadvan told CNN. She was 60.
Don Emmert/Getty Images
Gwen Ifill
, the veteran journalist and newscaster who co-anchored "PBS NewsHour," died after a battle with endometrial cancer, according to PBS on November 14. She was 61.
Robert Knight Archive/Redferns/Getty Images
Leon Russell
, who emerged as a rock 'n' roll star in the 1970s after working behind the scenes as a session pianist for other musicians, died November 13, his wife told CNN. He was 74.
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Robert Vaughn
, who played a slick spy on TV's "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.", died November 11, his manager, Matthew Sullivan, told CNN. Vaughn was 83.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images North
Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen
died at the age of 82, according to a post on his official Facebook page on November 10. A highly respected artist known for his poetic and lyrical music, Cohen wrote a number of popular songs, including the often-covered "Hallelujah."
Barry Thumma/AP
Janet Reno
, the first female US attorney general, died November 7 following a long battle with Parkinson's disease, her sister Maggy Hurchalla said. Reno, 78, served in the Clinton White House from 1993 to 2001.
George Rose/Getty Images
Tom Hayden
, a peace activist whose radical views helped spur the anti-Vietnam War movement, died October 23. He was 76.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Actor and comedian Kevin Meaney
, who had been a regular on late-night TV and was famous for delivering the line, "That's not right," died, his agent said October 21. Meaney's age and the cause of death weren't immediately known.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Phil Chess
, the co-founder of the iconic rock-and-roll and blues label Chess Records, died October 18, according to his son. He was 95. Phil and his brother Leonard founded Chess Records in the late 1940s and helped spawn the careers of many popular musicians in the 1950s.
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Dylan Rieder
, a professional skateboarder and model, died on October 12 due to complications from leukemia, according to his father. He was 28.