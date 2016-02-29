Roger Federer: Tennis star downs tequila shot on Oscars red carpet

Story highlights
Roger Federer takes Tequlia shot on red carpet
Swiss star currently recovering from injury
Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova also in attendance
He’s one of the greatest tennis players in the history of the sport and it appears Roger Federer has mastered a different type of shot – Tequila.
That’s right, the 17-time grand slam champion was on the red carpet at the 88th Academy Awards on Sunday where he downed the shot with the class and elegance for which his tennis is well known.
Looking every inch the film star, Federer – who is currently recovering after undergoing knee surgery over three weeks ago, was letting his hair down in a week when he returned to training.
The Swiss suffered a torn meniscus the day after his Australian Open semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic in January, forcing him to pull out of February’s ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
He also attended Harvey Weinstein’s star-studded pre-Oscars party Saturday night at Montage hotel in Beverly Hills.
Federer was not the only tennis star at the Oscars – Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova were both in attendance too.
Williams, the 21-time grand slam winner, attended the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
According to the WTA website, the party was attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, winner of the best actor Oscar for his performance in The Revenant, Anne Hathaway, Amy Adams, Eddie Redmayne, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and former World No. 1 John McEnroe.