Roger Federer: Tennis star downs tequila shot on Oscars red carpet

A knee surgeon contacted by CNN said that the surgery shouldn't delay Federer for too long. "His age might put him at slightly more risk, but he's a consummate professional and is old enough to know that if he isn't ready, he'll just have to skip another tournament," Sean Curry, a specialist knee surgeon at London Orthopedic Clinic, told CNN.

A fan in Melbourne expresses her adoration for the great Swiss. Federer said he was "so disappointed" to miss both the Rotterdam and Dubai tournaments because they are "two of my favorite tournaments on the ATP World Tour."

Federer, who turns 35 this August, is still hugely popular with fans -- at court side in Melbourne (pictured) and all over the world.

Djokovic is now six short of Federer's all-time record of 17 grand slam wins.

The Swiss revealed that surgery had taken place in Switzerland following an injury suffered after his semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. The statement released by Federer's agent, Tony Godsick, didn't reveal how the tennis star injured himself.

Federer was due to be out of action for at least a month after undergoing knee surgery.

Roger Federer is back on the practice court after undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee in Switzerland three weeks ago.

Story highlights Roger Federer takes Tequlia shot on red carpet Swiss star currently recovering from injury Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova also in attendance

CNN —

He’s one of the greatest tennis players in the history of the sport and it appears Roger Federer has mastered a different type of shot – Tequila.

That’s right, the 17-time grand slam champion was on the red carpet at the 88th Academy Awards on Sunday where he downed the shot with the class and elegance for which his tennis is well known.

Roger Federer just did a shot of tequila on #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/TcYuKMraSN — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) February 29, 2016

Looking every inch the film star, Federer – who is currently recovering after undergoing knee surgery over three weeks ago, was letting his hair down in a week when he returned to training.

The Swiss suffered a torn meniscus the day after his Australian Open semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic in January, forcing him to pull out of February’s ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Instagram post not found. Post has been removed or is no longer public.

He also attended Harvey Weinstein’s star-studded pre-Oscars party Saturday night at Montage hotel in Beverly Hills.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images North America/Getty Images World No.1 Serena Williams was also in Hollywood

Federer was not the only tennis star at the Oscars – Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova were both in attendance too.

Williams, the 21-time grand slam winner, attended the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

According to the WTA website, the party was attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, winner of the best actor Oscar for his performance in The Revenant, Anne Hathaway, Amy Adams, Eddie Redmayne, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and former World No. 1 John McEnroe.