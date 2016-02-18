Here's what you can do right now to fight modern slavery

Breaking News

Savoeun was saved from a trafficker by her sister who had been trained to spot the signs of traffickers by World Vision, and Cambodian national police, who had been trained by the FBI.
(CNN)Right now, there are 40 million slaves in the world, including 10 million children.

Faced with these harrowing statistics, it's easy to think that there is nothing ordinary people can do about it. But that is not the case.
We asked the anti-trafficking community what we can all do to help end modern-day slavery -- the responses were many and varied. Here are some things you can start doing right now to make a difference.

    Learn and educate

    First off, you can educate yourself about the problem -- anti-trafficking organizations highlighted the wealth of online material on the subject -- and then spread the word.
    Take a stand

    Once you are well informed, charities suggested holding governments and businesses around the world accountable.
    Remember the survivors

    Don't forget to listen to the survivors themselves -- and you can help by providing jobs for victims of modern-day slavery, or helping others provide them with a safe haven.
