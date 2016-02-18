Here's what you can do right now to fight modern slavery

Story highlights Anti-trafficking organizations share their tips for helping end slavery

(CNN) Right now, there are 40 million slaves in the world, including 10 million children.

Faced with these harrowing statistics, it's easy to think that there is nothing ordinary people can do about it. But that is not the case.

We asked the anti-trafficking community what we can all do to help end modern-day slavery -- the responses were many and varied. Here are some things you can start doing right now to make a difference.

Learn and educate

First off, you can educate yourself about the problem -- anti-trafficking organizations highlighted the wealth of online material on the subject -- and then spread the word.

Find out what practices your #biz can enact to prevent and combat human trafficking. Explore our tools: https://t.co/V7xd1PLpPO #CNNFreedom — UN Global Compact (@globalcompact) February 15, 2016

What can ordinary people do to end slavery? Educate your faith community! Here's how: https://t.co/z5X1l5ZPwE #cnnfreedom — Free the Slaves (@FreetheSlaves) February 15, 2016

What can ordinary people do to end slavery? Throw a party to raise awareness and funds! Here's how https://t.co/sJ7mojxnl3 #cnnfreedom — Free the Slaves (@FreetheSlaves) February 15, 2016