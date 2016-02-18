Here's what you can do right now to fight modern slavery

Story highlights
- Anti-trafficking organizations share their tips for helping end slavery
- Actions include petitioning, donating money and providing jobs for survivors
(CNN)Right now, there are 40 million slaves in the world, including 10 million children.
Faced with these harrowing statistics, it's easy to think that there is nothing ordinary people can do about it. But that is not the case.
We asked the anti-trafficking community what we can all do to help end modern-day slavery -- the responses were many and varied. Here are some things you can start doing right now to make a difference.
Learn and educate
First off, you can educate yourself about the problem -- anti-trafficking organizations highlighted the wealth of online material on the subject -- and then spread the word.
Take a stand
Once you are well informed, charities suggested holding governments and businesses around the world accountable.
Remember the survivors
Don't forget to listen to the survivors themselves -- and you can help by providing jobs for victims of modern-day slavery, or helping others provide them with a safe haven.
