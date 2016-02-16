Prosecutor: Human error to blame for deadly German train crash

Story highlights
Eleven people died, dozens injured in last week's crash in German state of Bavaria
A 39-year-old dispatcher was responsible, a prosecutor says
Human error caused last week’s deadly head-on collision of two trains in the southern German state of Bavaria, a local prosecutor said Tuesday.
Senior prosecutor Wolfgang Giese said a 39-year-old dispatcher was responsible for the crash that killed 11 people and injured dozens more.
“If he had complied with the rules … then there would have been no collision between the trains,” Giese said.
The unnamed dispatcher signaled for the two trains coming from opposite directions to travel on a single track. Prosecutors believe that the event was a “mistake” and have opened an involuntary manslaughter case against the dispatcher.