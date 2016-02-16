Prosecutor: Human error to blame for deadly German train crash

By Nadine Schmidt, CNN
3 minute read
Updated 11:09 AM EST, Tue February 16, 2016
An axis sits separated from the train carriage at the site of of the crash.
An axis sits separated from the train carriage at the site of of the crash.
Josef Reissner/dpa via AP
Rescue workers search the site of a deadly train accident near Bad Aibling, Germany, on Tuesday, February 9. Two trains collided in the southern state of Bavaria, police said.
Rescue workers search the site of a deadly train accident near Bad Aibling, Germany, on Tuesday, February 9. Two trains collided in the southern state of Bavaria, police said.
Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP
Rescue workers salvage a body at the site of the crash.
Rescue workers salvage a body at the site of the crash.
Matthias Schrader/AP
Rescue workers search the site in hopes of freeing people trapped in the wreckage.
Rescue workers search the site in hopes of freeing people trapped in the wreckage.
Josef Reissner/dpa via AP
An aerial view of rescue workers at the collision site.
An aerial view of rescue workers at the collision site.
Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP
Rescue personnel tend to an injured person.
Rescue personnel tend to an injured person.
Matthias Schrader/AP
Police stand beside the trains as rescue personnel search the wreckage.
Police stand beside the trains as rescue personnel search the wreckage.
Uwe Lein/dpa via AP
Rescue personnel are airlifted near the wreckage.
Rescue personnel are airlifted near the wreckage.
Uwe Lein/dpa via AP
Trains collide head-on in Germany

Story highlights

Eleven people died, dozens injured in last week's crash in German state of Bavaria

A 39-year-old dispatcher was responsible, a prosecutor says

CNN  — 

Human error caused last week’s deadly head-on collision of two trains in the southern German state of Bavaria, a local prosecutor said Tuesday.

Senior prosecutor Wolfgang Giese said a 39-year-old dispatcher was responsible for the crash that killed 11 people and injured dozens more.

“If he had complied with the rules … then there would have been no collision between the trains,” Giese said.

Germany Bad Aibling Map
CNN

The unnamed dispatcher signaled for the two trains coming from opposite directions to travel on a single track. Prosecutors believe that the event was a “mistake” and have opened an involuntary manslaughter case against the dispatcher.