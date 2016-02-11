Ex-Auschwitz guard, 94, stands trial as accessory in thousands of murders

Story highlights Reinhold Hanning, 94, was a Nazi SS guard at Auschwitz from 1943-4 He denies having been directly involved in any killing, a court official says He is among a number of alleged Nazi criminals to face trial in coming months

A 94-year-old former guard at the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp went on trial Thursday in Germany charged with being an accessory to the murder of thousands, a court official in the German city of Detmold said.

Reinhold Hanning, a former Nazi SS guard, is accused of having assisted the deaths at the camp in Nazi-occupied Poland between 1943-4, the official said.

CNN affiliate RTL reports that Hanning faces charges of being an accessory in 170,000 murders.

Hanning, who appeared in court wearing a tweed jacket, has denied being directly involved in the killings, the court official said.

Doctors have determined that he is fit to stand trial, but only for two hours a day, on account of his age, said the official.

A number of Auschwitz survivors are set down to testify at the trial as joint plaintiffs, the official said. The attorney general of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia is prosecuting the case.

Last push for justice

Hanning’s trial is one of a number of criminal proceedings in recent times dating from the Holocaust as German authorities push to hold the last living Nazis accountable before their deaths.