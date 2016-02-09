Andy Murray: Tennis champion and wife Kim Sears welcome first child

Andy Murray and wife Kim Sears have announced the birth of a baby girl, the couple's first child. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The announcement came just over a week after Murray lost the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic for a fourth time. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Last year the world No. 2 revealed he would be taking the whole of February off to help his wife look after the baby. He will miss the ATP events in Rotterdam and Dubai before returning for Great Britain's Davis Cup clash against Japan in March. PETER PARKS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

"You've been a legend the last two weeks," Murray said of his wife in a tearful Australian Open runner-up speech. "Thank you so much for all of your support and I'll be on the next flight home." Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images