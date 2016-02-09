Story highlights
The head-on crash occurred at a bend on a single track line near Bad Aibling, Bavaria
"We really have no clue how this could happen," says chairman of train operator
Investigators have recovered two of three data recorders from the trains
Ten people are dead and 17 are critically injured after a head-on collision between two trains in Germany’s southern state of Bavaria Tuesday, police say.
At least 63 people on board suffered less serious injuries, police said. They said there were about 150 passengers on board the two trains.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday local time near the spa town of Bad Aibling, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of the Bavarian capital of Munich.
The trains collided at a bend on the Mangfall Valley Railway, a single-track regional rail line between the towns of Rosenheim and Holzkirchen, German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said.