It wasn’t quite the lazy Sunday afternoon everyone in central London was expecting.

An iconic red double decker bus slowly moved across the River Thames over Lambeth Bridge before it dramatically exploded into a plume of flames.

But tourists and bystanders need not have panicked – it was apparently in the name of a new Jackie Chan movie called “The Foreigner.” Local politician Nigel Huddleston reassured his Twitter followers.

Anyone worried about the exploding bus on Lambeth Bridge just now? It was just for a movie. pic.twitter.com/1ypWZZ6jPp — Nigel Huddleston MP (@HuddlestonNigel) February 7, 2016

It was a good sign that the local fire service wasn’t rushing to the scene.

Just another day on the River... pic.twitter.com/Ts3bojblmk — LFB LAMBETH (@FireLambeth) February 7, 2016

Some residents proved that they were warned beforehand.

There were also road signs put in place.

Lambeth Bridge shut for filming tomorrow morning. Beware of controlled explosions! pic.twitter.com/TKz8xuatdO — London SE1 Community Website (@se1) February 6, 2016

But not everyone got the message.

Hey film types next time you blow up a bus on Lambeth Bridge maybe tell us first so children in park aren't freaked? pic.twitter.com/8Ui6YoE9N0 — Sophie Kinsella (@KinsellaSophie) February 7, 2016

In fact, the stunt upset a number of people in a city renowned for its usual calmness and stiff upper lip.

Headlines should really read: 'Distasteful publicity stunt sparks panic on Lambeth Bridge' — AM💚DI (@KeloidKrown) February 7, 2016

But not everyone took it to heart.

Hopefully, the explosion made the cut.

Hope they got it in one take...Roof blown off bus on Lambeth Bridge. Bits floating on the tide towards us. pic.twitter.com/LyeOeuRwVM — Richard Pinder (@richard_pinder_) February 7, 2016

Some eagle-eyed onlookers were quick to spot apparent bloopers too.