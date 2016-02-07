Story highlights
A stunt bus explosion on a bridge over London's River Thames sparked some panic
The stunt was apparently for the new Jackie Chan movie called "The Foreigner"
It wasn’t quite the lazy Sunday afternoon everyone in central London was expecting.
An iconic red double decker bus slowly moved across the River Thames over Lambeth Bridge before it dramatically exploded into a plume of flames.
But tourists and bystanders need not have panicked – it was apparently in the name of a new Jackie Chan movie called “The Foreigner.” Local politician Nigel Huddleston reassured his Twitter followers.
It was a good sign that the local fire service wasn’t rushing to the scene.
Some residents proved that they were warned beforehand.
There were also road signs put in place.
But not everyone got the message.
In fact, the stunt upset a number of people in a city renowned for its usual calmness and stiff upper lip.
But not everyone took it to heart.
Hopefully, the explosion made the cut.
Some eagle-eyed onlookers were quick to spot apparent bloopers too.