Roger Federer undergoes knee surgery, misses two tournaments

Roger Federer is back on the practice court after undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee in Switzerland three weeks ago. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Federer was due to be out of action for at least a month after undergoing knee surgery. Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
The Swiss revealed that surgery had taken place in Switzerland following an injury suffered after his semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. The statement released by Federer's agent, Tony Godsick, didn't reveal how the tennis star injured himself. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Djokovic is now six short of Federer's all-time record of 17 grand slam wins. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Federer, who turns 35 this August, is still hugely popular with fans -- at court side in Melbourne (pictured) and all over the world. Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
A fan in Melbourne expresses her adoration for the great Swiss. Federer said he was "so disappointed" to miss both the Rotterdam and Dubai tournaments because they are "two of my favorite tournaments on the ATP World Tour." SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
A knee surgeon contacted by CNN said that the surgery shouldn't delay Federer for too long. "His age might put him at slightly more risk, but he's a consummate professional and is old enough to know that if he isn't ready, he'll just have to skip another tournament," Sean Curry, a specialist knee surgeon at London Orthopedic Clinic, told CNN. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images