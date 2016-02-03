Roger Federer undergoes knee surgery, misses two tournaments

Roger Federer is back on the practice court after undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee in Switzerland three weeks ago. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Federer was due to be out of action for at least a month after undergoing knee surgery. Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

The Swiss revealed that surgery had taken place in Switzerland following an injury suffered after his semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. The statement released by Federer's agent, Tony Godsick, didn't reveal how the tennis star injured himself. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Djokovic beat the Swiss in four sets before demolishing Britain's Andy Murray in the final to claim a record sixth Australian Open crown and his 11th grand slam title. PETER PARKS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Djokovic is now six short of Federer's all-time record of 17 grand slam wins. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Federer, who turns 35 this August, is still hugely popular with fans -- at court side in Melbourne (pictured) and all over the world. Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

A fan in Melbourne expresses her adoration for the great Swiss. Federer said he was "so disappointed" to miss both the Rotterdam and Dubai tournaments because they are "two of my favorite tournaments on the ATP World Tour." SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images