Story highlights Show CNN the sights that define your city through videos, photos or Vines Tag #MyIndiaCNN on Instagram or Vine - we'll feature our favorites on CNN.com The more creative, the better

CNN —

From E.M. Forster’s classic novel “Passage to India” to Danny Boyle’s blockbuster movie “Slumdog Millionaire”, countless books and films have attempted to capture the wild magic of India.

But how much do we really know about today’s Republic, about the sprawling range of cities that house the world’s second biggest population?

There’s a lot more to India than Delhi, Mumbai and Goa.

CNN wants to delve inside India’s cities – 53 of which have a population of at least one million – to see the places, people and peculiarities that make each metropolis tick.

You’re the guide

Where would you take a visitor to your city if you had only one day?

What are the dishes and destinations that put your city on the map?

From Bangalore to Varanasi, show us the sights that define your city though photos, videos or Vines. The more creative, the better.

Tag them #MyIndiaCNN on Instagram or Vine – we’ll feature our favorites on CNN.com.

Don’t forget to hashtag the name of your city and tell us as much as you can about what we’re seeing.

We’re the tourist, you’re the guide.