Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Andy Murray in final

Novak Djokovic's love affair with the Australian Open continued on Sunday. PETER PARKS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Before kissing the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup for a record sixth time in the Open Era, the world No. 1 also paid his respects to the court where he has been so dominant in recent years. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

The Serbian hugged his coach Boris Becker after beating Andy Murray to secure the 11th grand slam title of his career. PAUL CROCK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Becker had few worries Sunday as Djokovic beat Murray in straight sets. They have now won five grand slam titles together since Becker joined forces with Djokovic in 2014. PAUL CROCK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

A familiar sight for Murray -- the world No. 2 has now lost all five finals he has played in Melbourne. PETER PARKS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The British player beat Djokovic in the 2012 U.S. Open final and the 2013 Wimbledon title match, but has struggled to overcome his friend at grand slams since then. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Djokovic continued his relentless performances of late as he raced to a 2-0 in the best-of-five-set final. GREG WOOD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Murray forced a tiebreaker in the third set, but Djokovic stormed back to clinch a 6-1 7-5 7-6 (7-3) success -- ending the match with an ace. SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images