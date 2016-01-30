Kerber stuns Serena in final

Angelique Kerber of Germany kisses the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Australian Open women's singles title in a stunning upset of Serena Williams in Melbourne. Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

That winning feeling: Kerber celebrates winning an epic three set final against Williams. Graham Denholm/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Kerber is sportingly congratulated by Williams after closing out victory in the third set. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Williams tries her best to pump herself up as a 22nd grand slam title slips away from her grasp. Scott Barbour/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Kerber at full stretch in the thrilling women's singles final against top seed Williams. Graham Denholm/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Williams is wrong footed on the baseline by a return from Germany's Kerber. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Kerber played the match of her life to bring home a first grand slam title. GREG WOOD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Kerber and Williams pose before the start of the final, the first grand slam final for eventual winner Kerber. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images