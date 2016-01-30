Kerber stuns Serena in final

Angelique Kerber of Germany kisses the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Australian Open women's singles title in a stunning upset of Serena Williams in Melbourne. Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
That winning feeling: Kerber celebrates winning an epic three set final against Williams. Graham Denholm/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Kerber is sportingly congratulated by Williams after closing out victory in the third set. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Williams tries her best to pump herself up as a 22nd grand slam title slips away from her grasp. Scott Barbour/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Kerber at full stretch in the thrilling women's singles final against top seed Williams. Graham Denholm/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Williams is wrong footed on the baseline by a return from Germany's Kerber. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Kerber played the match of her life to bring home a first grand slam title. GREG WOOD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Kerber and Williams pose before the start of the final, the first grand slam final for eventual winner Kerber. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Jamie Murray of Britain (right) and Bruno Soares of Brazil lift the men's doubles trophy after beating Daniel Nestor of Canada and Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic in the final. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images