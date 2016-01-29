Australian Open: Andy Murray reaches final after beating Milos Raonic

Andy Murray overcame Milos Raonic in a marathon 4-6 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-2 match to seal his place in the Australian Open final. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Raonic looked in a commanding position when leading two sets to one, but eventually succumbed to an injury that appeared to severely hamper his movement in the fifth set. PAUL CROCK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The Scot will play in his fifth Australian Open final Sundau where he meets Novak Djokovic. The world No. 1 has got the better of Murray in all three of their previous final clashes Down Under. Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

"A lot of things are important against the best players in the world," said Murray, who is coached by Amelie Mauresmo. "You can't do anything poorly. Novak's played extremely well, in his last couple of matches in particular. Hopefully this time it can be a different result." Pat Scala/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images