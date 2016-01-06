Serena Williams: Knee injury forces world No. 1 to pull out of Hopman Cup

All eyes will now be on Roger Federer in Brisbane as he starts what he hopes will be another stellar season. The 34-year-old Swiss star said: "Every tournament I play is important to me. This is a tournament I want to win."

World No 2 Simona Halep has also pulled out of the Brisbane warm-up, citing a painful Achilles tendon which affected her in late 2015. "It's nothing dangerous, but it's still an inflammation", said the Romanian.

Maria Sharapova also joins Williams on the sidelines, after she was forced to withdraw from the Brisbane International draw with an inflamed left forearm. The Russian won the Brisbane title last year.

Last year Serena won three of the four grand slams in a stellar season for the American.

Trouble Down Under: American Serena Williams is struggling with a left knee injury in the build-up to the defense of her Australian Open title as the world No.1 pulled out of the Hopman Cup. Williams is one of a host of leading players on the women's tour with injuries less than two weeks before the Melbourne major.

World No.1 Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Hopman Cup as she continues to manage a knee injury ahead of her Australian Open title defense.

The Hopman Cup’s Twitter feed confirmed Williams had pulled out of the tournament, after the American had to cut short her first match of 2016 because of an inflamed left knee, leaving the court a set and 2-1 down against Australia’s Jarmila Wolfe.

Earlier in the week the injury had also ensured Williams had been unable to play her opening match at the traditional team warmup tournament ahead of the new season’s first grand slam.

“I just have some inflammation that’s been going away very slowly. It is going away but it needs a little more time,” Williams told reporters at the Perth event.

“Usually I’m super-fast and I wasn’t moving the way I like to move. Mainly I was afraid to move.

“I’ve been training really hard in the off season and pushing myself beyond the limits so a little rest, a little treatment, a day or two off will make a world of difference.

“It’s not even a bump – just a really minor thing in the road and I’ll fly over it.”

The 34-year-old is coming off a brilliant 2015 season in which she won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon – taking her tally to 21 grand slam singles titles – before a surprise defeat in the U.S. Open semifinals.

“The whole year was great,” Williams reflected. “But it was also physically very, very difficult. I’m looking forward to this year and making the best of it.”

UPDATE: Serena Williams has withdrawn from the #HopmanCup due to injury. Vicky Duval will replace her in the USA's final tie tomorrow night. — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) January 6, 2016

Asked whether she had decided whether to play at the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on January 18, Williams added: “I’m just taking it a day at a time still. I’m not making any decisions now.”

Williams’ injury has added to concerns over the fitness of a cluster of stars in the women’s side of the draw at the Australian Open.

Last year’s runner-up Maria Sharapova withdrew from the Brisbane International, where she was the defending champion, because of an arm injury.

“I hurt my forearm in practice a couple of days ago and need to withdraw as a precaution,” the fourth-ranked Russian told reporters.

Soon after, world No. 2 Simona Halep also scratched her name from the contenders’ list in Brisbane, citing a left leg problem.

Wind can't stop Rafa and I from having a good time at beach-tennis shooting #QatarOpen pic.twitter.com/wM7i3COqSt — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 3, 2016

In the men’s half of the Brisbane draw, world No. 3 Roger Federer opens his title defense Thursday against German qualifier Tobias Kamke.

“People like to talk about this tournament as a preparation for bigger things, but I don’t really see it that way,” Federer told reporters. “Every tournament I play is important to me. This is a tournament I want to win.”

Federer is the top seed in the men’s draw, with world No. 2 Andy Murray on duty for Great Britain in the Hopman Cup and No. 1 Novak Djokovic competing in the Qatar Open in Doha alongside 2009 Australian Open winner Rafael Nadal.

