Serena Williams: World No.1 pulls out of Hopman Cup opener due to injury

Serena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013.

Williams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013.

With her hair -- which she once described as "super crazy" -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati.

The Florida resident has triumphed at the US Open in New York six times.

A more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open.

Williams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away.

In a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.

Williams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015.

Serena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar "Serena Slam," which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open.

Williams celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club's traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second "Serena Slam."

Williams, the world's No. 1 player, serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris.

In 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open.

Serena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory.

Serena Williams poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final.

Serena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999.

Serena enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.

Serena attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Williams sticks with black and pink during the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

The 36-year-old American said the skintight suit also served a practical purpose after enduring a difficult childbirth. "I had a lot of problems with my blood clots. So there is definitely a little functionality to it," she said.

The 23-time grand slam champion was playing in her first major since giving birth to her first child in September. "I feel like a warrior princess in it," she told reporters. " I'm always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it's kind of my way of being a superhero."

Williams turned heads with her striking black catsuit in the first round of the 2018 French Open in Paris -- tournament organizers have since tightened dress codes for next year, meaning the catsuit will be consigned to the closet.

Williams, playing her first home Slam since giving birth to her first child last year, entered the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a black bomber jacket with white trim.

Serena Williams has taken tennis fashion to new heights. In New York she wore a $500 black-and-brown one-shoulder silhouette dress with tulle skirt for her 2018 US Open debut.

Story highlights Serena Williams forced to pull out of Hopman Cup opener with injury World No. 1 hopeful to be back playing against Australia Tuesday Williams preparing for defense of Australian Open crown

(CNN) —

After a majestic 2015, Serena Williams’ new season got off to a stuttering start after she withdrew from Monday’s Hopman Cup opener due to a minor knee injury.

“I’m disappointed to not take to the court in Perth today,” said Williams after sustaining the injury while practicing ahead of the USA’s tie against Ukraine. “I had every intention to play this morning.

“Unfortunately due to inflammation in my knee, I need to rest and am confident to be out there against Aussie Gold tomorrow evening.”

In November, Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou revealed the American star is managing a similar injury to that which has hampered Rafael Nadal in the past.

“The cartilage is not gone, not all of it, but a big part,” said Mouratoglou. “She has bone bruises and if you keep on playing with this for too long, the next step is a stress fracture.

“At her age, her career could really be in danger if she went too far and got more injured like Rafa [Nadal] did in the past. He kept on playing with the same problem and then it got worse and he had to stop for almost a year.

“We don’t want this to happen. She is 34. If she has to stop for a year then it is really bad for her.”

During 2015, Williams was two matches away from adding another grand slam to her haul of 21 and on course to complete a calendar-year grand slam before her shock defeat by Roberta Vinci in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Williams is using the Hopman Cup – an annual mixed team event between eight nations – as preparation for the defense of her Australian Open crown as she aims to draw level with Steffi Graf and go second on the all-time grand slam winners list.

Tournament director Paul Kilderry said Williams initially felt pain while practicing on Sunday, but was unwilling to pull out of her match before testing her knee again on Monday.

“She wanted to give herself every chance to play,” said Kilderry. “She warmed up this morning, but common sense prevailed, and she just thought today she can’t do it.”

Williams was replaced on the U.S. team by 20-year-old Vicky Duval who eventually lost to Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-1.

World No. 19 @ElinaSvitolina got her 2016 off to a winning start earlier today, beating Vicky Duval... #HopmanCup pic.twitter.com/xLlLSNkJZL — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) January 4, 2016

Ukraine triumphed in the tie 2-1 after Alexandr Dolgopolov beat Jack Sock 6-4 6-2, though Duval and Sock claimed victory in the mixed doubles with a 6-2 6-3 win.