Amazing personal submarines

Relatively sophisticated personal submarines are cheaper and more available than ever before. This personal submarine, called the Seabreacher X, jumps out of the water like a wild marlin on a hook. It's a steal at only $80,000. Click through the images to see other small subs on the market. Innespace Productions
Sub Aviator Systems' Orcasub has been designed as a build-to-suit submersible. Prices start at $1.85 million for a model certified to dive safely to 1,000 feet. Pressure hulls can be fabricated with steel or titanium. A demonstrator prototype is shown here, called the Super Aviator.Sub Aviator Systems
The 16-foot DeepFlight Dragon is available for use at posh resorts. Operating the sub is relatively simple, designers say, requiring minimal training. Richard Branson owns one. So does Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. Interested? The price tag is about $1.5 million. DeepFlight
California-based SEAmagine offers several types of personal submersibles that accommodate two to four people. They're designed to dive to depths from 500 feet to 3,300 feet, depending on the model. The base model sells for about $1.2 million.SEAmagine Hydrospace Corporation
Scubster, which is constructed of advanced carbon-fiber material, comes in models powered by pedals as well as electric motors. It moves about 5 mph and can dive to around 20 feet.Courtesy Terence Dewaele
This Spymaster One Man Submarine sells for about $2,100. Useful for inspecting the hulls of ships or for use by paramilitary or security outfits, it's designed to propel one person under water at depths of about 33 feet. Communications and Surveillance Systems Limited
Here's an idea: The EGO Compact is an electric boat with a basement! Sitting in the basement offers you a window underwater. EGO Inc.
Triton's 3300/3 submarine is the company's most popular model. It seats a pilot and two passengers and dives to 3,300 feet. A more sophisticated Triton model was recently used by undersea explorer David Attenborough to explore Australia's Great Barrier Reef. Triton Submarines LLC