China says landslide caused by safety violations, vows to punish ‘seriously’

Rescuers have found the first survivors of a deadly landslide in Shenzhen after a mountain of construction waste engulfed part of the southern Chinese city, collapsing buildings and burying vehicles.
As of Sunday, rescue crews had pulled out four bodies after the landslide. More than 70 people are still missing.
As many as 73 people are still missing, according to CNN’s calculations based on Chinese media.
State investigators say they have determined the landslide was caused by unsafe conditions, according to the Xinhua news agency.
“Those responsible for the incident will be seriously punished in accordance with laws and regulations,” a state investigation team said Friday.
At least 16 people remain hospitalized – three in serious condition, according to Shenzhen’s emergency response office.
Rescue effort involves thousands
A massive rescue effort involving 4,000 people has been underway since the landslide, with hopes dimming daily.
Excavators have been working to clear the rubble, dwarfed by the sheer scale of the landslide. It covered 380,000 square meters (94 acres) – or around 60 football fields.
Densely packed with few air pockets, the mud and debris were piled four stories tall in some places. In addition to toppled buildings, the landslide also ruptured a gas pipeline, complicating clearance efforts.
Authorities said it was hard to calculate the exact number of missing because many living and working there are thought to be migrant workers from China’s poorer, inland provinces. They are often unregistered, or their relatives are far away and can’t be contacted quickly.
What caused the collapse?
The company in charge of the waste dump’s construction purportedly raised safety concerns in a January report filed with the municipal government, according to the state-run Legal Evening News.
