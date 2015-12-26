China says landslide caused by safety violations, vows to punish ‘seriously’

Story highlights As many as 73 people are still missing 16 people have been hospitalized

CNN —

Rescuers have found the first survivors of a deadly landslide in Shenzhen after a mountain of construction waste engulfed part of the southern Chinese city, collapsing buildings and burying vehicles.

As of Sunday, rescue crews had pulled out four bodies after the landslide. More than 70 people are still missing.

As many as 73 people are still missing, according to CNN’s calculations based on Chinese media.

State investigators say they have determined the landslide was caused by unsafe conditions, according to the Xinhua news agency.

“Those responsible for the incident will be seriously punished in accordance with laws and regulations,” a state investigation team said Friday.

At least 16 people remain hospitalized – three in serious condition, according to Shenzhen’s emergency response office.

Rescue effort involves thousands

A massive rescue effort involving 4,000 people has been underway since the landslide, with hopes dimming daily.

Excavators have been working to clear the rubble, dwarfed by the sheer scale of the landslide. It covered 380,000 square meters (94 acres) – or around 60 football fields.

This aerial photo shows the site of the landslide that hit three industrial parks in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province on December 21, 2015. STR/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Rescue workers look for survivors on December 22, 2015. JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Chinese rescuers work at the land slidesite. The landslide that hit southern China's Shenzhen on December 20, 2015 was China's second industrial disaster in four months. STR/AFP/AFP/Getty Images A woman prays near a collapse building on December 21, 2015 in Shenzhen, China. Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images Many of the buildings at the industrial park in the city of Shenzhen were destroyed or badly damaged. STR/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Rescuers look for survivors at the industrial park in southern China's Guangdong province on December 20. STR/AFP/AFP/Getty Images The search through the piles of rubble was made more difficult as light faded. Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images The badly damaged buildings made it extremely dangerous for rescue workers. Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images This dramatic photo shows the scale of the landslide's destruction. STR/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Landslide buries buildings in Southern China Prev Next

Densely packed with few air pockets, the mud and debris were piled four stories tall in some places. In addition to toppled buildings, the landslide also ruptured a gas pipeline, complicating clearance efforts.

Authorities said it was hard to calculate the exact number of missing because many living and working there are thought to be migrant workers from China’s poorer, inland provinces. They are often unregistered, or their relatives are far away and can’t be contacted quickly.

What caused the collapse?

The company in charge of the waste dump’s construction purportedly raised safety concerns in a January report filed with the municipal government, according to the state-run Legal Evening News.

Tianjin blasts: China accuses 11 officials of negligence

MORE: Shenzhen: Where China’s economic boom began