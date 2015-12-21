Story highlights Denmark's Prince Christian, 10, was rescued by a lifeguard at an Australian beach The prince, second in line to the Danish throne, has an Australian mother

CNN —

Prince Christian, the second in line to the Danish throne, was rescued by a lifeguard when he became caught in a rip current at an Australian beach, a CNN affiliate reports.

The 10-year-old prince got into trouble in the waves at Mermaid Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast on Thursday, prompting lifeguard Nick Malcolm to paddle out into the surf and bring him back to shore, CNN affiliate 7 News reported.

His actions probably saved the young prince’s life, his supervisor Stuart Keay told 7 News.

“We got him before it got too serious, but he wouldn’t have come back in,” he said.

He said the lifeguards did not know of the boy’s royal status until a member of the public told them.

Christian’s father, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, personally thanked the lifeguard for his actions, 7 News reported.

His wife, Crown Princess Mary, is Australian, and their family has been vacationing in Australia in recent weeks during the southern hemisphere summer.