Arina Rodionova misses Australian Open place despite wedding-day win

However, despite winning a playoff semifinal on Saturday morning just hours before her wedding to the Australian Rules footballer, world No. 309 Rodionova fell short at the last hurdle Sunday.

Maddison Inglis, ranked 781st in the world, triumphed 6-4 6-2 to go through to the Melbourne main draw. The 17-year-old from Perth in Western Australia had missed out on a spot the week before when she lost in the final of the national under-18 championships.