The busiest bride of all time? Saturday will be action-packed for Arina Rodionova.

Story highlights Tennis pro in action on her wedding day Arina Rodionova faces grand slam qualifier Match was originally same time as wedding

(CNN) —

For many people, their wedding day is the best – and busiest – day of their lives.

Tennis player Arina Rodionova will be busier than most brides when she ties the knot on Saturday.

If getting married to Australian rules football player Ty Vickery wasn’t enough to keep her occupied, she’s also got an Australian Open playoff match to get through.

The Russia-born Australian was originally due to play Storm Sanders in the afternoon, but with the wedding taking place at 4 p.m. local time, tournament organizers have agreed to move the semifinal qualifying clash to 9 a.m.

“The priority has always been the wedding,” Rodionova told CNN. “If the match had been any later then I would have really considered not playing.

“There wasn’t a chance I was going to miss my wedding to play in the semifinal but, thanks to the tournament directors and the referee, they managed to move it. I was begging them, it was a big discussion we had.

“It’s great as the tennis will take my mind off the wedding, but the wedding will also take my mind off the tennis. I’d probably recommend getting married the same day as a match to all tennis players…”

Rodionova might not have much time to celebrate the wedding, or turning 26 earlier this week.

If the world No. 309 defeats her fellow Australian, she will be back at Melbourne Park on Sunday for the playoff final – the winner of that tie secures a place at the Australian Open, which starts on January 18.

“I’m not even thinking about playing on Sunday, I just want to get through Saturday first,” Rodionova said.

“It’s going to be a crazy, exciting day. The wedding is my priority and it happens only once in a lifetime, so I’ll have a glass of champagne or two if I win, and if I lose I’ll have a glass of champagne or two as well.

“It’s the biggest weekend of my life – but it was also my birthday on Tuesday, so it’s probably actually the biggest week of my life.”

Read: Richard Williams - How I made Venus and Serena tough

Visit CNN Open Court’s Facebook page