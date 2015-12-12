Rio 2016: The perfect pair? Federer and Hingis to team up in mixed doubles

Hingis and Sania Mirza of India won the women's doubles crown at Wimbledon this year.

Federer carries his national flag at the opening ceremony of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

Federer and Hingis will be hoping to do Switzerland proud in the Rio Games next summer.

Federer and Hingis won the Hopman Cup for Switzerland back in 2001.

Roger Federer and Martina Hingis briefly paired up at a exhibition event at the Brisbane tournament earlier this year but now will play in the Rio Olympics.

Switzerland has its own tennis “Dream Team” ready to serve up gold at the Rio Olympics next summer.

After months of speculation, Roger Federer has finally confirmed that he will play mixed doubles with Martina Hingis at the Summer Games.

The 17-time grand slam winner has already topped the podium at the Olympics, winning gold with Stan Wawrinka in men’s doubles in Beijing and took silver in the singles at the 2012 London Olympics, losing to Andy Murray in the final.

Hingis, ranked world number one in women’s doubles, will be bidding for her first Olympic medal.

Rollback the years with @mhingis. Really excited to be playing mixed doubles with you 15yrs later at the Rio games pic.twitter.com/IgOGEPLleu — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 11, 2015

She reportedly made the original offer to Federer to pair up competitively for the first time since playing in the 2001 Hopman Cup for Switzerland, an event they won.

“I’m very excited about that because I haven’t played with Martina I guess in 15 years,” said Federer.

“I looked up to her when I was younger, I thought she was the most unbelievable talent,” he added.

The 35-year-old Hingis, who has 20 grand slam titles, five in singles, 11 in doubles and four in mixed doubles, has enjoyed a dominant year on the WTA Tour with her Indian partner Sania Mirza.

She will pair up with teenage prodigy Belinda Bencic, who is coached by Hingis’ mother, in the women’s doubles in Rio.

Federer, 34, is also set for a busy Games, competing in the singles and likely also the men’s doubles with Wawrinka.

He ended 2015 as world number three in singles, losing in the finals of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open to Novak Djokovic.

