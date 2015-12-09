Roger Federer splits with coach Stefan Edberg ahead of 2016 season

Martina Navratilova, who holds the Open Era record for total singles and doubles titles in the men's and women's game, coached Agnieszka Radwanska for a few months before they split in April 2015. The Pole won the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore in November -- her biggest career title to date.

Michael Chang (right), who stunned Edberg in the 1989 French Open final as a teenager, took up a coaching role with rising Japanese star Nishikori in December 2013. Nishikori made it to the semifinals of the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in 2014, and reached a career-high fourth in the rankings in March this year.

Cilic won his first grand slam title at the 2014 U.S. Open, beating another final debutant Kei Nishikori.

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic (left) is something of a veteran on the coaching circuit having teamed up with fellow Croatian Marin Cilic in 2010.

Since splitting with Lendl in March 2014, Murray has teamed up with former women's No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo.

Eight-time grand slam champion Ivan Lendl helped Britain's Andy Murray win his first two major titles, as well as an Olympic gold medal.

German Becker won six major titles in his playing career, including the 1985 Wimbledon title when he was just 17 years and 227 days old -- a record at the time.

Ljubicic is one of many former stars coaching today's biggest players. Boris Becker has been working with world No. 1 Djokovic since December 2013, in which time the Serbian has won four grand slam titles to take his overall tally to 10.

Federer said ahead of the 2016 Australian Open, his first grand slam with Ljubicic: "I always believe there's new things you can learn, but there's always sometimes a way of staying motivated, staying hungry. Someone like Ivan can also help do that."

The 17-time grand slam champion has now hired his former on-court rival Ivan Ljubicic, who had been coaching top-10 player Milos Raonic of Canada.

Federer won 11 ATP titles in the two years he worked with Edberg, and lost three grand slam finals -- all to Novak Djokovic. Edberg said he had only initially intended to work with Federer for one year before agreeing to extend that through to the end of 2015.

At the end of 2015, Roger Federer split with coach Stefan Edberg after two years working together. The Swiss said of the Swedish coach -- himself a six-time major winner -- in a statement: "You were an invaluable coach for two years & will be my idol for life."

The dream is over. Roger Federer’s two-year partnership with Swedish coach Stefan Edberg has come to an end.

The pair, who have 23 major titles between them, announced the split via dual statements.

During their time together, Federer won 11 ATP titles but failed to add to his record haul of 17 grand slams after losing three finals to World No.1 Novak Djokovic.

“After two very successful years, I would like to thank Stefan Edberg, my childhood idol, for agreeing to join my team,” Federer said on his official Facebook page.

“It was a dream come true. Although it was supposed to only be for 2014, Stefan was great and agreed to extend the partnership through this year which I really appreciated.

“He taught me so much and his influence on my game will remain. He will always be a part of my team.”

Thanks #StefanEdberg. You were an invaluable coach for 2yrs & will be my idol for life✌️🇸🇪🇨🇭 https://t.co/h3i9jxWx8r pic.twitter.com/eUYjWJ6SxG — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 8, 2015

Federer confirmed Severin Luthi will continue as his main coach and that 36-year-old Croatian Ivan Ljubicic, who won 10 ATP titles during his career, would join his team.

READ: From war zone to playboy’s paradise

Edberg reiterated that he had always intended to step aside at the end of the 2015 season, after agreeing to extend his initial one-year deal.

The Swede helped Federer maintain his place at the top of the men’s game, collecting six Tour titles in 2015, but he fell short in his assault on Djokovic’s place at the game’s summit.

Three times the Serbian has defeated the 34-year-old in grand slam finals in the past two years, twice at Wimbledon and most recently at the U.S. Open in September.

In a statement released to the ATP Tour’s website Edberg said. “Roger and I had a wonderful two years together. When he originally approached me at the end of 2013, I committed to work with him for only a year.

“It became very clear from the start that this was going to be a special partnership, working with the greatest ambassador tennis has ever seen. It was exciting for me to be back out on tour and to see that the sport has made so much progress.

“The quality of tennis today is stronger than it has ever been. After an amazing 2014, I decided to continue on for another year, but with a clear understanding that it would be my last year given the time commitment.

“I believe Roger still has a lot left to give to the sport of tennis and is capable of winning the big events. Roger and I will remain close friends and I will always feel part of the Federer team. I hope to try and come watch Roger play some tournaments in 2016.”

Federer begins his 2016 season at the Brisbane International in Australia at the beginning of January, a tournament he won last year.