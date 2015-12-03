Love match: Day in the life of a tennis wife on tour

Kelsey Anderson, the wife of world No.12 tennis player Kevin, writes about life on the circuit in her blog: "Tour Wife Tales with Kelsey Anderson." Courtesy Kelsey Anderson/Kenny Kim

Three years ago, the American quit her accountancy job to accompany her South African husband on the tour full time. "In my own way I know how much I do for Kevin and what a big part in his team that I play," she said. Courtesy Kelsey Anderson





"I'm lucky in that I don't mind going off and being on my own. But that's something I think a lot of wives struggle with," said Kelsey, who posted this Paris selfie on her The couple spend around nine months of the year traveling the globe, and Kelsey says she often gets to see more of the cities they visit than her husband."I'm lucky in that I don't mind going off and being on my own. But that's something I think a lot of wives struggle with," said Kelsey, who posted this Paris selfie on her Instagram account. Courtesy Instagram/Kelsey Anderson

Kelsey, who also acts as accountant for "Team Kevin," is pictured at the 2015 U.S. Open.

Courtesy Instagram/Kelsey Anderson

The 29-year-old stands before a giant billboard of her husband -- who in real-life is a towering 6 foot 8 inches tall. Courtesy Instagram/Kelsey Anderson

"Pre-match carbo-loading in tennis' best player restaurant," says Kelsey in this Instagram of a sweet smorgasbord at the Shanghai Masters. Courtesy Instagram/Kelsey Anderson

At home in Miami, Kevin works out while matching the Masters golf tournament on TV, in this snap also from Kelsey's Instagram account. Courtesy Instagram/Kelsey Anderson

Here, Kevin makes a space-age entrance at November's Paris Masters against Rafael Nadal. Despite giving the Spaniard a run for his money, he lost in three sets. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Roger Federer's wife Mirka is among the high-profile WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends of players) seen in the stands. She is pictured here with their twin daughters in 2012. Leon Neal/Getty Images/File

Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, wore an "explicit content" top at her husband's at the 2015 Australian Open after cameras caught her allegedly swearing in the stands during an earlier match. They married in April and are now expecting their first child.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Grand slam finalist Tomas Berdych and Esther Satorova -- pictured -- tied the knot in July. Mike Marsland/Getty Images Europe

David Ferrer wed long-term partner Marta Tornel at the end of November. After Murray and Berdych, Ferrer was the third top-10 player to get married this year.

AFP/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shares a joke with his coach Boris Becker. The world No. 1 married his longtime partner last year and they have since had their first child.

MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/AFP/Getty Images