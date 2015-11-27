Great Britain wins Davis Cup

Andy Murray led Great Britain to its first title in 79 years in the Davis Cup after he beat Belgium's David Goffin in three sets in Ghent, 6-3 7-5 6-3. Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Winning the second set was huge for Murray. He clinched the set with a fine forehand winner. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Great Britain took the lead in the series when Andy and older brother Jamie beat Goffin and Steve Darcis in four sets in Saturday's doubles. Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Goffin gave Belgium a 1-0 lead on Friday after he came from two sets down to beat competition debutant Kyle Edmund. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Edmund, 20 and ranked 100th, started brilliantly and took the first two sets 6-3 6-1 against the world No. 16. Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

But it was the home fans who ultimately celebrated more, as Goffin stormed back and in the end won comfortably 3-6 1-6 6-2 6-1 6-0. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Andy Murray was Britain's No. 1 and he lived up to his ranking by fending off the 108th-ranked Ruben Bemelmans 6-3 6-2 7-5 to level the series. Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

