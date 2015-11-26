Belgium on high alert for Davis Cup final

Police in Ghent say extra security measures will be in place when Belgium hosts Great Britain this weekend in the Davis Cup final. DIRK WAEM/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The Brussels region is on the highest terrorist threat level following the Paris terror attacks that killed 130 people. LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Ghent isn't far from Brussels, about a 40-minute train ride from the Belgian capital. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The final is taking place at the Flanders Expo, which is expected to house 13,000 fans per day. Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

The star attraction is undoubtedly Britain's Andy Murray, part of the "Big Four" in tennis. The world No. 2 hasn't lost a Davis Cup match this year, going 8-0. Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Great Britain has beaten the U.S., France and Australia -- the three other nations that host grand slam tournaments -- on the way to its first final since 1978. Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Belgium is led by world No. 16 David Goffin, who had a breakthrough 2014 -- winning two titles. He has reached another two ATP finals this year. Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images Europe