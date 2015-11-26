Davis Cup final: Belgium on high alert for Great Britain clash

Belgium has only played in one other Davis Cup final, losing to Great Britain in 1904.

Belgium is led by world No. 16 David Goffin, who had a breakthrough 2014 -- winning two titles. He has reached another two ATP finals this year.

Great Britain has beaten the U.S., France and Australia -- the three other nations that host grand slam tournaments -- on the way to its first final since 1978.

The star attraction is undoubtedly Britain's Andy Murray, part of the "Big Four" in tennis. The world No. 2 hasn't lost a Davis Cup match this year, going 8-0.

The final is taking place at the Flanders Expo, which is expected to house 13,000 fans per day.

Ghent isn't far from Brussels, about a 40-minute train ride from the Belgian capital.

The Brussels region is on the highest terrorist threat level following the Paris terror attacks that killed 130 people.

Police in Ghent say extra security measures will be in place when Belgium hosts Great Britain this weekend in the Davis Cup final.

Story highlights Extra security in place for Davis Cup final Belgium hosts Great Britain in Ghent Venue not far from Brussels, where terror alert at highest level Belgium has never won Davis Cup

(CNN) —

Top tennis players tend to live in a bubble – they stay in the finest hotels, get chauffeured during tournaments and usually fly first-class.

But the men’s stars taking part in this weekend’s prestigious Davis Cup final will be all too aware of the outside world.

The buildup to the clash between Belgium and Great Britain has been overshadowed by the terror attacks in Paris that killed 130 people and the subsequent lockdown this week in Brussels, where officials warned that a similar catastrophe could unfold.

Ghent, only 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of the Belgian capital, is hosting the climax of tennis’ top team competition, which begins Friday at the Flanders Expo.

03:27 - Source: CNN Belgium's stunning Davis Cup run

For many – especially fans arriving from the UK on the Eurostar train or by air – going through Brussels to reach Ghent would have been the first option.

The Brussels region “will remain at the highest state of alert for terrorism until November 30,” warned the British government on its website, assessing that the threat of a terrorist attack as both “serious” and “imminent.” Outside Brussels, the danger drops one to Level 3, “a possible and real threat.”

Belgium has already had to cancel an international football friendly with Spain – scheduled for November 17 in Brussels – due to security concerns, and two games in its top soccer division were postponed last weekend since the required security personnel couldn’t be moved from the capital.

Manuel Mugica Gonzalez, a spokesman for Ghent police, told CNN that extra security measures would be in place for the three-day tennis final.

Armed police will be present at the entrance to the venue – expected to welcome 13,000 spectators per day – and in parking areas, while plainclothes officers will be inside the stadium during matches, he said.

Police sniffer dogs will be in operation and fans won’t be allowed to take bags to their seats.

01:34 - Source: CNN Britain's Davis Cup glory days

Amid the climate of uncertainty, Great Britain delayed its weekend departure to Ghent – a spokesman for the UK’s Lawn Tennis Association told the Daily Telegraph it was because courts weren’t available to be used by the team until Monday – and when it did make the journey, took the unusual step for such a short trek of using a private jet to bypass Brussels.

Private jets are another perk of being a tennis player when a governing body; in this case the LTA, has huge funds.

But England’s four-time Wimbledon semifinalist Tim Henman, a father to three daughters, canceled his trip. He had intended to go by train and take his family.

“I just thought, ‘Is it really worth the hassle for them?’” he told the Times newspaper

“So we are going to be watching at home.”

05:58 - Source: CNN The Murray brothers: From brawlers to bravehearts

The standout player of the tie, Britain’s Andy Murray, told reporters this week that everything seemed “fine” in Ghent.

“It was a bit concerning a few days ago,” the world No. 2 said. “Once we got here and got into the hotel, came to the venue and saw what it was like here, I think that made everyone a lot more comfortable.

“But it’s a different situation in Brussels than it is here. I know a lot of fans were staying there and planning on traveling through there. Obviously listen to the right people if you’re doing that.

“I hope as many fans travel over as possible to give us the best support. Obviously I understand if people make another decision because of what’s happening in Brussels.”

04:20 - Source: CNN Andy Murray's Davis Cup dream

Great Britain favored to triumph

With Murray in the team, Great Britain is the favorite to win its first Davis Cup title since 1936. He has won all eight of his matches in the competition this season, including two with older brother Jamie in doubles.

Great Britain upset the U.S. and France before ousting Australia in the semifinals.

Belgium, which lost its only final in 1904 to Great Britain, has had a significant dose of luck on its side on the way to the last stage.

GB bidding to become 1st nation to win #DavisCup playing on clay, hard & grass in same year since Australia in 2003 pic.twitter.com/ZbMO20f4Fp — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 25, 2015

Its first-round opponent, defending champion Switzerland, was without leading players Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, who decided to skip the contest.

In the quarterfinals, Canada missed then top-10 player Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil, who had just made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

In the semis, Argentina, couldn’t call upon Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open winner, because of a longstanding wrist injury.

All three of the ties were contested in Belgium, whose tennis history largely stems from Kim Clijsters and Justine Henin – who won a combined 11 grand slams from 2004-2011.

Belgium, population 11 million, boasts far less of a pedigree in men’s tennis.

“For our small country, it’s pretty big,” Steve Darcis, perhaps best known for downing 14-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2013, said of reaching the final.

Captain Johan Van Herck added: “I think the whole country will be behind us and we’ll try to keep the trophy here.”

Darcis, usually Belgium’s No. 2 player, is scheduled to play only in Saturday’s doubles match against the Murray brothers, alongside Kimmer Coppejans. His place in the singles has been given to 108th-ranked Ruben Bemelmans, who will face Murray in Friday’s second rubber.

David Goffin, who has won all four singles matches for Belgium this year, will open the final against Britain’s world No. 100 Kyle Edmund – the 20-year-old will be the first player to make his Davis Cup debut in the final since 2003.

Read: Djokovic wins World Tour Finals

Who will win the Davis Cup? Tell us on CNN Sport’s Facebook page