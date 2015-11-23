Davis Cup: ‘No panic’ over final amid Belgian terror threat

Police officers overlook Paris as they patrol in front of the Sacre Coeur Basilica on November 16.

A man is detained by a police officer after a raid in the Mirail district of Toulouse, France, on November 16. French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said there were 150 police raids overnight in the country.

Special forces sit on a roof in Molenbeek as they prepare to enter a house on November 16.

Salah Abdeslam's brother Mohammed speaks to the media at his house in Molenbeek on November 16. Mohamed Abdeslam was released by police after being detained over the weekend.

Special forces stand guard on a roof in Molenbeek, a suburb of Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, November 16.

A Renault Clio with Belgian license plates is towed by the police in Paris on Tuesday, November 17. The car is believed to have been rented by Salah Abdeslam. Authorities are looking for Abdeslam, a Belgium-born French national who is one of three brothers suspected in the terror attacks.

Authorities zeroed in on the Saint-Denis building after picking up phone conversations that a relative of Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the attacks' purported ringleader, might be there. The Paris prosecutor's office later announced that Abaaoud's bullet-riddled body was found after the raid.

A body is removed from an apartment that was raided by police in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, France, on Wednesday, November 18. French special forces were looking for those behind the November 13 terrorist attacks in Paris. The hourslong ordeal ended with at least two suspects dead and eight detained.

Police searched the home of Hasna Ait Boulahcen's mother in Aulnay-sous-Bois, France, on Thursday, November 19. Ait Boulahcen, 26, was killed during Wednesday's raid on an apartment in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, official sources in France told CNN. She did not blow herself up as was previously thought.

Two Syrian nationals, Ahmet Tahir, left, and Muhammed Verd, were arrested by Turkish security forces in southern Antalya province, Turkey, on November 20. They were captured, allegedly with a fake Syrian passport for Belgian national Ahmad Dahmani, suspected of location scouting for the Paris attackers.

Belgian national Ahmad Dahmani, center, suspected to be involved in the November 13 Paris attacks, was arrested late Friday, November 20, in southern Antalya province, Turkey. Dahmani had been tracked by a police anti-terror unit after he arrived at the Antalya International Airport -- on a flight from Paris -- the day after the massacre.

Belgian police officers and soldiers secure an area as a reported police intervention takes place around the Grand Place central square in Brussels on November 22.

A Belgian soldier stands guard around a security perimeter as a reported police intervention takes place around the Grand Place central square in Brussels on Sunday, November 22. Multiple raids took place throughout Brussels, according to the Belgium Federal prosecutor, and 16 people were arrested. Salah Abdeslam, a suspect in Paris terror attacks, was not among them.

Story highlights Davis Cup final between Belgium and Great Britain to go ahead as planned Ghent, host of the final, is currently on second-highest security alert Security threat in Brussels raised amid fear of imminent terror attack

Belgium organizers of a showpiece tennis event say there’s no need to panic over its staging despite the “serious and imminent” threat of a Paris-style attack in Brussels.

The city of Ghent, 35 miles from the Belgian capital, will host the Davis Cup final between Belgium and Great Britain – tennis’ blue riband team competition – between 27-29 November with 13,000 spectators attending each day.

“The moment a recommendation comes in from our government that we should consider to cancel the event – that will change everything. But that hasn’t happened,” Gijs Kooken, CEO of Tennis Flanders, which organizes the event, told CNN.

“There is no reason to panic but it’s a shame a great moment for Belgian and British sport is being overshadowed by this. But of course, the security of 13,000 people is much, much more important than sport.”

Officials say they are monitoring the situation on an hourly basis and implementing extra security measures with Ghent currently on the country’s second highest risk alert – one below Brussels.

The British team – that includes two-time grand slam champion Andy Murray – is scheduled to travel to Ghent on Monday.

Kooken said new security arrangements would be conveyed to ticket holders, who will be asked to arrive earlier than usual and prevented from taking bags or backpacks into the venue.

“We are having lots of meetings with different institutions and their security experts – more than daily,” he added.

“From what we know now it will go ahead – the threat level in Ghent is the same as in London.”

The Ghent police told CNN it was also beefing up security around the match and that the military could patrol the streets alongside its officers.

International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty reiterated the security of players, fans and staff was its highest priority, and that dialogue with the relevant authorities is ongoing.

Britain is seeking a first Davis Cup win since 1936 against Belgium, who have only qualified for the final once before, in 1904.

Team GB will be led by the current world No. 2 Murray, who is set to partner up with brother Jamie in the doubles.