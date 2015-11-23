Davis Cup: ‘No panic’ over final amid Belgian terror threat

Story highlights
Belgium organizers of a showpiece tennis event say there’s no need to panic over its staging despite the “serious and imminent” threat of a Paris-style attack in Brussels.
The city of Ghent, 35 miles from the Belgian capital, will host the Davis Cup final between Belgium and Great Britain – tennis’ blue riband team competition – between 27-29 November with 13,000 spectators attending each day.
“The moment a recommendation comes in from our government that we should consider to cancel the event – that will change everything. But that hasn’t happened,” Gijs Kooken, CEO of Tennis Flanders, which organizes the event, told CNN.
“There is no reason to panic but it’s a shame a great moment for Belgian and British sport is being overshadowed by this. But of course, the security of 13,000 people is much, much more important than sport.”
Officials say they are monitoring the situation on an hourly basis and implementing extra security measures with Ghent currently on the country’s second highest risk alert – one below Brussels.
The British team – that includes two-time grand slam champion Andy Murray – is scheduled to travel to Ghent on Monday.
Kooken said new security arrangements would be conveyed to ticket holders, who will be asked to arrive earlier than usual and prevented from taking bags or backpacks into the venue.
“We are having lots of meetings with different institutions and their security experts – more than daily,” he added.
“From what we know now it will go ahead – the threat level in Ghent is the same as in London.”
The Ghent police told CNN it was also beefing up security around the match and that the military could patrol the streets alongside its officers.
International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty reiterated the security of players, fans and staff was its highest priority, and that dialogue with the relevant authorities is ongoing.
Britain is seeking a first Davis Cup win since 1936 against Belgium, who have only qualified for the final once before, in 1904.
Team GB will be led by the current world No. 2 Murray, who is set to partner up with brother Jamie in the doubles.